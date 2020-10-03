Madrid closes. Protesting and threatening chaos, but shut down. Since ten at night this Friday, 3,266,126 residents, plus visitors, cannot leave the capital unless it is for justified reasons. Nor can the more than 1.5 million inhabitants of Parla, Fuenlabrada, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Getafe, Alcorcón, Leganés, Móstoles, Alcalá de Henares, Humanes, the area of ​​Reyes Católicos in San Sebastián de the Kings and Villa del Prado. The Diaz Ayuso Executive, who has resisted the last 48 hours to the measures agreed by a majority in the Interterritorial Council on Wednesday, has ended up applying them.

There has been, at first glance, no centrifugal effect. The roads have not endured special collapses of departure of Madrid fleeing from the capital before the closure. But minutes before the rule goes into effect in many neighborhoods the atmosphere had changed. At 10 pm they had to close the doors to customers, both shops and hospitality establishments, although they can serve those who are already there for one more hour. But, given the atmosphere in some neighborhoods, it seemed that many Madrilenians had gone ahead and decided to stay home on Friday night, after a rainy and unpleasant day.

“We were three waiters at ERTE and two of us had rejoined, now we will surely return part-time,” laments a waiter at the El mal querida bar, which like all those in Lavapiés has closed at 10 pm. “When we are most full it is from seven thirty to twelve thirty,” he explains while cleaning with the blind down.

There have also been cases of residents who have left the city with the memory of the March closure and faced with the uncertainty of not knowing when they will be able to do so again. “We left at 5.15, we have left for the last weekend because we still cannot go out again for three months and we need to charge ourselves with clean air. Especially the children, what to see how they pass another confinement without going to the field ”, explains Rosa, 43 years old. They will return on Sunday, since she is a high school teacher. “We had it planned … But now it has become the last weekend away. We have no contact with anyone there. And we also left before the deadline ”, he justifies.

New restrictions from 10pm on Friday in Madrid: see what can and cannot be done

The chaos that Díaz Ayuso predicts is not appreciated at the Méndez Álvaro bus station. There are few people and some are not even aware of the restrictions. Nobody says flee from Madrid. Like Hachim, who returns to Malaga after days of business in the capital. The buses arrive from different corners of the country with their passengers, some with suitcases bigger than them. There are emotional hugs on the docks and the long corridor with the metal waiting chairs is rather empty. In the only box office that is open they confirm that throughout the day there has been a little more traffic than on any given Friday because “people were in a hurry to go home.”

Few are also the passengers who roam the Atocha train station or the Bajaras airport, where international flights land without problem. Although there are sometimes scenes of confusion. Faced with the “uncertainty” of the moment, Ricardo and Delia, who were traveling to Italy on Sunday to attend a communion, have changed their tickets, will sleep at the airport and this Saturday at seven in the morning their flight will take off. They acknowledge having “fear of the pandemic.” Meanwhile, the Atocha station is empty at eight thirty in the afternoon. Few trains are missing to take flight. The security guards assure that between three and five in the afternoon they have noticed a difference compared to last Friday. “People came with many suitcases.”

On the other side of the coin are those who, instead of narrowing their borders, widen them. The rule that transposes the Community of Madrid eliminates the perimeter confinements of the neighborhoods: the residents of 45 health districts that were fenced will now be able to move throughout their city. Vallecas is one of them. There, many neighbors assure that their habits will not change, because they were already living in the neighborhood. Others view the new rule with relief. “Now I will not have to explain to anyone where I am going or bring a receipt every day,” says Nuria Sánchez, 46, who lives in Puente de Vallecas and takes her son to school every day in Pacífico, an unconfined area.

The confinement will be in force, in principle, for up to 14 days, the time established by the autonomy to review the restrictions based on the epidemiological situation in its own order, published in the official gazette of the region (BOCM) this noon. It is the period necessary for the measures to take effect, since on average at least 10 passes between the incubation of the virus, the symptoms, the diagnosis and the report to the official statistics. However, justice could interrupt it sooner. “The Community is respectful of the law and loyal to the rest of the Public Administrations”, said the Minister of Justice, Enrique López. With the same premise, he has also presented before the National Court a contentious-administrative appeal against the Health Order.

The Community asks for “proportionality”

The Ayuso government requests precautionary measures to try to paralyze the provision that comes into force tonight, alleges “invasion of powers” and adds that these measures “significantly affect ordinary life and economic activity” and therefore imply a “limitation “Of fundamental rights:” What demands a special measure in their adoption, always focusing them on a health purpose, but within the framework of the principles of utility and, especially, proportionality, “the document reads.

A resource in which the Community performs an economic analysis. According to their calculations, the impact of these new restrictive measures for 71% of the population of the Community of Madrid would cause a loss of “750 million euros for each week of delay in the economic reactivation, which entails the average weekly destruction of 18,000 jobs ”. In addition, the region assures, a weekly collection close to 44 million euros would be lost.

While, Madrid is the territory that reports the most infections, 814 this Friday; the one with the highest cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants (647.91) despite the sudden drop that has occurred in recent days; It is also the one with the most patients admitted to hospitals, 3,561; and the one that supports the greatest pressure in its critical units, 513 seriously ill patients already occupy those beds. It meets all the requirements to have to apply the new measures that apply to municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants: have a cumulative incidence greater than 500, a positivity in PCR greater than 10% – in the region it is 19.2% – and have already 35% of ICU beds occupied. The region, according to the data reported to the ministry, already has 42.61%, however, that is the percentage of a total of critical positions that in reality are not, because the Ministry of Health counts converted units as available to treat these patients without being so, without having the space or the optimal material and human resources to treat them, such as operating rooms or post-anesthesia resuscitation units. The actual number of ICUs in Madrid is 500 public beds and 141 private beds, thus, Madrid would have an 80% occupancy this Friday.

With these data, the regional government has been rejecting the measures of the ministry since Wednesday and the Minister of Health Enrique Ruiz Escudero affirms that this “will plunge Madrid into chaos that Madrid residents do not deserve” because they do not “adapt to the characteristics of each territory”. He accuses the central government of not listening to his proposal to “separate the 21 zones [los distritos en los que se divide la capital] to perimeter and differentiate those that have high virus transmissibility from those that do not, and mobility between them could be restricted. It would make every sense to make a separation. Now citizens can move around the entire Madrid capital with a population of 3.2 million ”.

The regional government’s margin to maneuver

However, despite the fact that both Ruiz Escudero and López have insisted that they adhere to the order sent by the ministry, that same document says: “The planned measures are a minimum to be applied by the autonomous communities, without prejudice to other measures that they may apply in the exercise of their powers. Likewise, the autonomous communities may apply more restrictive criteria ”. The ministry also confirms it: “It is a minimum document.” Y the Community itself also collects it like this in its official bulletin: “In accordance with the first section of the aforementioned order communicated by the Minister of Health of September 30:” The autonomous communities are obliged to adopt, at least, the measures provided for in section 2 in the municipalities of more than 100,000 inhabitants… ”.

In other words, the Diaz Ayuso Executive has room to impose more restrictions within what has already been agreed; For example, having the exit from the capital restricted and also having neighborhoods, districts or basic health zones perimeter, as Puente de Vallecas or Usera already were, as well as 43 other basic health zones that have been affected for two weeks by the orders of the Community of Madrid. But it doesn’t. What President Isabel Díaz Ayuso has done again is to use Barajas to argue. “From tomorrow you will be able to get to Madrid from Berlin but not from Parla. Thanks for the chaos, Pedro Sánchez ”, he posted on Twitter. The truth is that according to the latest epidemiological bulletin of the CommunityFrom Germany, three imported cases have arrived since May 11, while Parla has reported 1,504 cases in the last 14 days and has a cumulative incidence of 1,155.8.

What will happen while in the Community? In the first place, all the residents of those 45 basic health areas on which the regional government had already imposed restrictions will be able to move through their respective locations without any problem from 22:00 this Friday, since the order of the Ministry of Health it overlaps all the measures of the Community of Madrid.

These citizens, as detailed by both López and Ruiz Escudero, will not yet be fined if they decide to leave the Community: “Until the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid ratifies the order [como ha sucedido con las anteriores]”. “But it is recommended that they do not move,” has stressed López, who has recognized the concern that the citizens of the Community have been and are experiencing in recent hours. “It is a chaos caused by the Government [de Pedro Sánchez]”, has said.

What measures will directly affect citizens? The entry and exit of residents to the capital will be restricted as a general rule, although many exceptions are allowed for travel: assistance to health centers, services and establishments; compliance with labor, professional, business or legal obligations; attendance at university, teaching and educational centers (including nursery schools); return to the place of habitual residence; assistance and care for the elderly, minors or dependents.

It also allows trips to financial and insurance entities that cannot be postponed, actions required before public, judicial or notarial bodies, and also renewals of permits and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed. In addition, it will be allowed to move around for exams or official tests, as well as due to force majeure or need, and even in any other activity of a similar nature, duly accredited. The capacity is reduced to 50% and the closing time for commercial premises will be at 10 pm and 11 pm for hotels and restaurants.

With information from Jakub Olesiuk, Marta Pinedo, Pablo Linde, Idoia Ugarte Y Nicholas Dale.

