The president of the Madrid region, the conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has demanded this Monday that the Spanish Government open the Spanish embassy in Caracas to the Venezuelan opposition candidate, Edmundo González, to give him asylum.

“Spain should open the doors of the Embassy today to protect this man, because they are going to kill him or arrest him and they are not going to release him. And they are doing it with the relatives and the entourage of the election winners.“They are not the opposition, they are the government elected by the people of Venezuela,” Díaz Ayuso said in an interview with the television channel Antena 3.

Along these lines, he pointed out that Edmundo González should have asylum in any of the embassies of European countriesfrom the United States, or from all the countries on the American continent “that say they are shocked by what is happening.”

For the Madrid leader of the opposition Popular Party (PP), any democratic country, mainly Spain, due to its “exceptional” commitment to this country, “must at this very moment, give shelter to this man who is being persecuted.”

Díaz Ayuso has urged the Government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez not to “look the other way”, since, she has denounced, “There are murders, kidnappings, persecutions” by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:EFE Share

According to the president of the Madrid region, “the time has come to request electoral records.”

Ayuso was one of the Spanish political figures who participated in the global rally organized on August 18 by the largest opposition alliance in Venezuela, the Democratic Unity Platform (PUD), which brought together some 15,000 people in the central Puerta del Sol in the Spanish capital, and in which the president of the Madrid region demanded that Sánchez put himself “at the head” of the demand for transparency and freedom in Venezuela.

Venezuela is in a political crisis following the controversial presidential elections of July 28, a period during which the majority opposition has denounced that there was “fraud”and numerous organizations inside and outside the country have warned of an increase in “persecution” against the opposition to Nicolás Maduro.

According to the Executive, More than 2,400 people have been arrested since July 29 – some in demonstrations and others in police operations – and 25 have been killed. in acts of violence that the Government attributes to the opposition, while anti-Chavez supporters blame the State security forces.

EFE