In full link for the abyss to reach the Euroleague playoffs, the Madrid There was a respite in Bologna. White beat Virtus by abrasion (67-80), with a forcefulness that had not exercised in the plane … continental. It is true that those of Ivanovicpenultimate, gave obscene facilities, weakened their basketball and fragile their face to fit blows. A panorama that sat great Garubathe best of meringues and that seems to have found its point optimally.

The Spanish international was a whirlwind and formed a very interesting pair with Tavares In the face of the coming wars, inner power that, finally, was backed by the success of the boys of Chus Matthew From the line of three. In short, the combination gave hope to Madrid, which adds a caliber victory when there are only five days left to know if it will reach its goal or if, on the contrary, they sign an absence in the qualifiers that will bring tail. The next final, on Thursday against the ASVEL French.

As in the last duels, Mateo trusted Garuba For the initial quintet and that of Azuqueca responded great, energetic his basketball as before his premature marches to the NBA. On his side, Madrid defended well and only Tuckerwith his savage penetrations, he managed to open a gap in the white phalanx. Six points of the first eight of the Virtus brought their signature, although the visitors sent ease, recovered their confidence from the line of three (they scored three in their first five attempts) and with a hungry Muse that covered its ambitious presentation. The Bosnium, which even gave Bruno Fernando time under the post, reached nine points and, when the first quarter ended, Madrid won with ease (30-17).

Ivanovic He returned to his headlines on the track, tried the Montenegrino that the duel did not expire in record time, but his pupils were thick until satiety and Madrid, without great flares, managed to keep alive a double -digit advantage. Happy He added good minutes, the Dominican always intense and every day that spends more grievable for basket. His actions, however, were not isolated. Ibaka, Hezonja, Abalde … There were many men intoned in Madrida machinery that, after months of irregularities in Europe, finally worked efficiently. At least, that reflected the electronic at rest (33-50).

The Italians died from the long distance and Madrid continued to theirs, which was to protect their ring for intimidation and be simple on the other side of the track. Garuba He hugged continuity, perhaps for the first time in the season, and even pierced the network from the corners. After a silence that became infinite, the virtus made an appearance and, thanks to the leadership of Morganreduced the difference to 13 points with a partial of 12-3. A brief mirage that the whites buried based on baskets until the end of the Plácido Encuentro.