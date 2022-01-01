Real Madrid resumed their training sessions this Saturday in a session in which the return to work of most of the of their players infected by COVID, once their respective quarantines, as well as his coach, Pablo Laso, which has been lost the last two games after giving positive in the PCR test.

In addition to the Vitorian coach, in the first training session of 2022 the French joined Thomas Heurtel, Fabien Causeur, Vincent Poirier and Guerschon Yabusele, the American passport power forward Slovenian Anthony Randolph and the youth squad Juan Nunez.

Other players from the first division also participated in the training. staff who have not been affected by the coronavirus such as Rudy Fernandez, Walter Tavares, Alberto Abalde and Tristan Vukcevic.

Those who are still keeping the mandatory quarantine are Sergio Llull, Jeffery Taylor and Carlos Alocen, who tested positive on December 27 raising to eleven those infected in the white club, as well as Adam hanga.

The white team has suffered postponements of the Euroleague match against Turkish Fenerbahce, scheduled for December 29 and which will finally be played on January 8, and the Endesa League Classic that this Sunday faced Barça, and which is pending a new date.