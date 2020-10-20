The Monbus Obradoiro shines at the beginning of the season. With a raincoat, hat and glasses, hidden in the shadows, he has placed third in the Endesa League with four victories in five games. The sixth will be this Tuesday, the postponed by COVID against Real Madrid (21:15, #Vamos), which has the losses of Alberto Abalde (knee) and Fabien Causeur (coronavirus), at the WiZink Center. A formidable starting impulse, guided (again) by Moncho Fernández, Gonzalo Rodríguez and Víctor Pérez, the unbreakable trio of the Santiago bench with more than 300 ACB matches together, and by a pivot of only 23 years and 213 centimeters: Laurynas Birutis. The Lithuanian, trained in the Zalgiris quarry and coming from Prienai from his native country, he was named September MVP after averaging 19.3 points and 8 rebounds for a PIR of 27.7 in his first three games in the Spanish championship. His tops, for the moment, came in his official debut with 27 goals and 12 sacks for 42 credits against Urbas Fuenlabrada (follow the game live on AS.com).

“Laurynas is a big and young center, whose intelligence and work capacity have allowed him to take steps. Has skills for solve in lockout situations and continuation, and he is also a good passer “, describes José Luis Mateo. The sports director of the Galician club is the main culprit of this success of the Work in the market. And it’s not the first. Since the Madrilenian took office in 2012, the Monbus has become the starting point for the Euroleague and the seven-pivot NBA, unknown to begin with and enrolled directly from American universities (Hummel, Muscala) or from minor teams from the Old Continent (Mejri, Belgian Antwerp Giants; Pustovyi, Ukrainian Khimik-OPZ Yuzhny). To venture with unverified names to amaze at ACB.

“When it comes to signing a pivot, we fundamentally look at that have things that we can not giveLet’s talk about talent or physical qualities. Then, as with any player, we have to contemplate it by imagining it in our structure “, Mateo explains to AS about the process to sign these four Y fives. “We follow many, very many, what happens is that then the fan is reduced by the economy, the signings of other teams, the eligibility regulations, your sports situation if you do not play European competition, other players with a contract … In the case of pivots, with our budget and the physical and regulatory requirements of the Endesa League, the truth is that there is not much to choose from“.

From Salah Mejri to Dejan Kravic

Despite the difficulty, the successes are there, they are palpable: Salah Mejri (2.17) and Robbie Hummel (2.03), who in 2013 they signed for Real Madrid and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. Too Mike Muscala (2.11), which landed in Atlanta in 2014, and Maxi Kleber, in Munich in 2015 and Dallas in 2017. In the case of Artem Pustovyi (2.19), the Ukrainian spent three seasons before joining Barça in July 2018, upon payment of 400,000 euros. Vladimir Brodziansky (2.10) and Dejan Kravic (2.10) it has been the last (Joventut and Hereda San Pablo Burgos). Now is the time for Birutis, the perfect heir to this saga.

The sports director gives great relevance to the character and personality of the future: “We have a job that we call Under Radar performed primarily by Dan Petts, one of our assistant coaches, where we try to inform ourselves of the personal qualities of the player. I don’t like to call them extra-sporty, because a player’s work capacity, his education, his relationship with his teammates, later influence the court. You we dedicate a lot of time and resources to this section, because it seems really important to us “.

The market and the pandemic

The Obradoiro finds itself, summer after summer, with the same problem as the rest of the modest members of the ACB, the almost impossibility of retain your great references, to sign long contracts that forge continuity over time. An inconvenience that the Madrilenian takes with resignation and humor: “If you ask a barnacle if it frustrates him to get wet, he would smile and tell you what it is. Our reality is what it is and we have to know how to live with it, not only in sports. I’m sure that if the club continues to do things well, it will be able to sign longer contracts and get a little more continuity, “he says to explain below. how the pandemic has influenced in his work: “To begin with, he has altered the hiring dates in as much as competitions such as the NBA or the draft itself have been moved. Budgets have also dropped, at least in our case. From there, we had two options: grieve or work. From the first minute the president conveyed peace and future to us, and the truth is that the signing of Birutis or the renewal of Daum were forged during the confinement. “

However, not everything is to sign the court. This is not the console. Each player contributes skills that must be adapted by the coach’s hand and, in this task, Moncho is a magician: “It is one of his positive things and that for a club with a smaller range of possibilities, it helps a lot“concludes Mateo, a teacher in the land of giants.