The Community of Madrid has first exceeded the seven million inhabitants. In the last five years he has won almost 340,000 inhabitants, 150,000 of which Madrid has been left. Although the capital’s relationship with its … Metropolitan Area is of complementarity, in this growth there are major differences between municipalities. Large satellites are stopped, the average cities attract more population and the empty Madrid peoples are also filled.

Madrid capital

Madrid Capital has grown by 150,645 people in the last five years until reaching 3,316,771 in 2024 according to the latest INE data. It is almost half of the 338,321 inhabitants that the Community of Madrid has grown in the last five years. The new urban developments on the periphery are allowing the metropolis to also be a population growth receiver and not only the engine that feeds its metropolitan crown. Even so, its relative growth (4.6%) is lower than the region as a whole (5.1%).

Great satellites

Madrid’s great satellites are stopping. The cities of more than 100,000 inhabitants (not counting the capital) have grown 2.6% the last five years compared to 5.1% on average of the Community of Madrid, 4.6% of Madrid Capital, or 7 , 1% of cities from 50,000 to 100,000 inhabitants.

The big satellites grow less than Madrid capital. Of the nine cities that a five years ago they had more than 100,000 inhabitants, only Torrejón de Ardoz has grown more than Madrid capital in relative terms. The rest has grown less or has lost population. They have also grown much less in absolute terms. Faced with 150,645 added by Madrid, the great satellites have grown by 39,123 people.

Fuenlabrada has lost population in the last five years, almost 3,000 inhabitants less than five years ago. The rest has grown slightly, although, with the exception of Torrejón de Ardoz, all below the average of the region. The most favored in relative terms have been Alcobendas, Parla and Getafe. Alcalá de Henares In this period he has exceeded 200,000 inhabitants; Although it is still behind Móstoleswhich is still the most populated in the belt, with 214,000 inhabitants, almost five thousand more than five years ago. Leganés and Alcorcón They present the lowest positive growth of the group of cities of more than 100,000 inhabitants.

Medium cities

The middle cities of the Community of Madrid attract more than the great satellites. The cities between 50,000 to 100,000 inhabitants contribute in absolute terms more population growth the last five years (69,437 inhabitants) than those of more than 100,000 inhabitants without counting on the capital (39,123).

The last five years, apart from Madrid capital, the cities that grow the most in absolute terms have been Rivas-Vaciamadrid (13,799 more) and Boadilla del Monte (11,269 more). The growth of Rivas-Vaciamadrid has led to the barrier of the 100,000 inhabitants in this period.

Valdemoro, Colmenar Viejo, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Three songs They are other cities of the group that have presented great growth. On the opposite side, Coslada and San Fernando de Henares They have lost population. There are two of the five municipalities that have lost population the last five years of a total of 179 locations in the Community of Madrid.

Medium municipalities

The municipalities of between 10,000 and 50,000 inhabitants have grown by 7.7%, even more than the average cities. Municipalities like Villalbilla and Arroyomolinos They have continued with their great growth also during the last five years, with 30% and 19% of the population more than five years ago. No town in this size group has lost population.

Small municipalities

The empty Community is also filled. Small municipalities are the ones that grow the most from the Community of Madrid. The municipalities of less than a thousand inhabitants have grown by 14.2% the last five years compared to 5.1% on average of the Community of Madrid, 4.6% of Madrid capital and 2.6% of the rest of the cities of More than 10,000 inhabitants. In the case of municipalities from one thousand to ten thousand inhabitants, growth has also been outstanding, 10%.

Municipalities like Oak of the jara and Horcajo de la Sierra-Aoslos They have had growth of more than 60% until reaching 131 and 233 inhabitants respectively. The growth of Torrejón de la Calzada and The molar The last five years has led them to exceed 10,000 inhabitants. Alameda towers (7,758 inhabitants) and Acebeda (68 inhabitants) are the only municipalities of less than 10,000 inhabitants that have lost population. With the fall of recent years, The Acebeda It has become the least populated municipality of the Community of Madrid, a position that did not occupy five years ago.