Thousands of people who support the investiture of their leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as President of the Government, gathered in Madrid. They are against the hypothetical amnesty, requested by the Catalan independentists, for those who participated in the secessionist process of 2017.

The protest takes place in the Plaza de Felipe II against the measure intended by the current acting president of the Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, to obtain support from the pro-independence parties with the aim of remaining in power.

Forty-eight hours before the investiture debate of Núñez Feijóo begins in Congress, for which, until now, he does not have a sufficient majority, this event takes place, convened by the conservative Popular Party (PP), in which The two former presidents of the Government that the PP has had, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, participated.

The leader of the PP opposes an amnesty, which was not voted on in the last elections on July 23, and promised before some 40,000 people, according to the Government delegation, that he will defend a Spain “of free and equal citizens” at any cost to him. whatever it costs”, including the presidency of the Government.

What no Spaniards voted for, at least 94%, was a change in the constitutional regime… That was not voted on, it is a fraud, (…). We are not going to negotiate frauds, he concluded.

The situation in the voting is this: in the elections last July the PP obtained 137 seats, which together with the 33 of the far-right Vox, which supports it, and two more from two regionalist groups, gathers 172 votes in favor of the investiture of Feijóo, and would need the support of 176 deputies of the 350 that make up Congress, but the rest have already announced that they would vote against.

So the Catalan independentists are asking for a hypothetical amnesty for their leaders who participated in the 2017 secessionist process with which they can negotiate with the socialists in exchange for their support for the leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, so that he can reissue his government.

For the PP, this amnesty would be unconstitutional. Therefore, Aznar, with a great reputation among conservatives, urged today to raise his voice and not remain silent in the face of the “infamy” of an amnesty for the “coup attempt” of the independence process and demanded that “all those who can decide decide in conscience” in defense of equality.

A call for socialists critical of Sánchez to support Feijóo’s investiture, a message that follows the line of other of the multiple leaders of the PP. The PSOE considers this to be promoting transfugismo, which Sánchez considered today “the worst of corruptions”, at a rally he attended in Barcelona.

The truth is that in a Spanish Congress divided into two large blocks but without a majority: the conservative (PP and Vox) and the progressive with PSOE and the group to its left Sumar, both need the support of the nationalist parties, both Catalan and Basque. , to achieve a majority, but the fact that the PP has the support of Vox prevents these parties from supporting the conservative bloc.

The protesters, who came from different parts of Spain, supported Feijóo with slogans of “president, president”, while the protests focused against Pedro Sánchez with loud “out, out” or “Sánchez resign.”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the Madrid regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also participated on stage.

With EFE and local media