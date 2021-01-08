The Civil Guard, in the public access to the port of Navacerrada, this Tuesday. FERNANDO VILLAR / EFE

The Community of Madrid has activated level 1 of the Winter Inclement Plan as of this midnight due to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of heavy snowfall in the region. In view of this, vehicle access will be prohibited to all recreational areas in forest areas of the region, the closure of the parking lot located in the port of Cotos and the suspension of the bus service between the town of Navacerrada and its port and between this and the port of Cotos.

In addition, the entire operation of the Security and Emergencies Agency is launched, in coordination with the General Directorates of Roads of the Community of Madrid and the State, with the Government Delegation, the Civil Guard and the means deployed by the town halls.

The Community’s 2020-2021 Winter Inclement Plan is made up of 1,865 professionals and almost 3,500 volunteers, with 732 vehicles and 2 helicopters, available this year in the event of any eventuality.

As a novelty, the Department of Transport has increased the number of meteorological stations and surveillance cameras to control winter road conditions. For its part, Emergencies adds almost 300 troops and 60 more vehicles compared to the previous campaign.

Shelters for vulnerable families

The Community of Madrid is going to enable this Wednesday and Thursday shelters and accommodation for minors, vulnerable families and homeless people to face the cold and snow storm. In a statement, the regional Executive, from the Department of Social Policies, Family, Equality and Natality, makes available to the most vulnerable population a total of 48 accommodation places in two resources that it has to deal with derived social emergencies of the cold campaign.

For its part, the Madrid 112 Security and Emergencies Agency (ASEM112), dependent on the Ministry of Justice, Interior and Victims, will activate the Immediate Emergency Response Team. This will allow the assembly and opening of temporary shelters in sports facilities in which to house vulnerable families.