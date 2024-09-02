The president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, holds a Venezuelan flag during a demonstration in the Spanish capital on August 17, against electoral fraud in the South American country. | Photo: EFE/Fernando Alvarado

The president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, asked the Spanish government on Monday (2) to receive the former opposition candidate in Venezuela, Edmundo González, at the European country’s embassy in Caracas to grant him asylum.

“Spain should open the doors of the embassy today to give protection to this man, because they are going to kill him or arrest him and they are not going to release him. And [já] They are doing this to the family members and the entourage of the election winners, who are not the opposition, they are the government elected by the people of Venezuela,” said Díaz Ayuso in an interview with the Antena 3 television network.

González was summoned three times by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office, controlled by Chavismo, to give testimony in an investigation that is looking into responsibility for an opposition website that made copies of the voting records from the July 28 presidential election available.

These documents prove that González won the election, contrary to the official result of the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also controlled by the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

González did not appear for the third summons to testify on Friday (30) and Chavista prosecutor Tarek William Saab had said that he would request his arrest if he did not appear.

The president of the Madrid region is from the conservative Popular Party (PP), in opposition to the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), led by the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez.

Díaz Ayuso said that any democratic country must, “at this very moment, give shelter to this man who is being persecuted” and asked the Sánchez government not to “look the other way.”

She also stated that “the time has come” to request the minutes of the July 28 election, a position that the PSOE leadership has been adopting. The documents have not yet been published by the CNE or the TSJ.