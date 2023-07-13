Madrid close to Formula 1

An important European capital will most likely face Formula 1: it is about Madridwhich has long been chasing a place on the calendar.

The words of the promoter

According to what was stated by the president of the Executive Committee of Ifema Madrid José Vicente de los Mozos, the fair organization is awaiting the contract for the construction of a Grand Prix in the capital, which will take place on a street circuit built in the fairgrounds: “I spoke to Stefano Domenicali and there is mutual trust, we will do it. We have a confidentiality agreement and I cannot disclose when we will have the contract. However, sor when we will sign, when we will announce and when we will do the GP“, these are the words of de los Mozos in a press conference.

Ifema Madrid is the consortium made up of the Community of Madrid, the City of Madrid, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Montemadrid Foundation: its negotiations with the FOM had been going on for months, and at this point it is to be believed that they are an advanced state. The Spanish capital has always been optimistic about its entry into F1, without however ever exposing itself so much and therefore running into a bad impression.

Farewell to Barcelona?

The arrival of Madrid would most likely mean farewell to Montmeló, a circuit that has a contract until 2026. It is therefore presumable that the Spanish capital is about to sign an agreement that starts from 2027 onwards: the president of F1 Stefano Domenicali has repeatedly made it clear that for the European states the longest on the calendar it is very difficult to have two or more races on the calendar coexist. The Barcelona circuit has hosted Formula 1 without interruption since 1991 and risks being excluded after 36 editions of the Spanish GP. For Madrid it would be the absolute debut in F1, if we don’t take into account the Jarama circuit, which is located 30 km from the capital.