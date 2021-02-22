PARTYGOERS went to extreme lengths to avoid arrest when officers busted an illegal gathering at a house in Madrid.

Cops videoed their raid of the illegal party in the capital with revellers scrambling under beds and into cupboards to escape from sight.

As hapless ravers emerged from the closet they were arrested by police for breaching of coronavirus regulations.

Other camera footage from the weekend shows police raiding another party at a bar in Madrid where they found alcohol and people partying without masks.

Cops in the capital revealed they busted a total of 227 illegal parties in Madrid between Friday and Saturday.

The force said the revellers were ‘not complying with the curfew, not using masks or were in premises without any security measures’.

Madrid has the second highest two-week infection rate in Spain at 427 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, while the national rate is 294, a marked decline from 900 at the end of January.