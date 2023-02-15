PreviousDirectChronicle

The match was so original that Real Madrid played against Real Madrid in Chamartín. The whites before a solitaire game that they took from the street. Opposite, despite their victory against Villarreal, the only one that can count in this League, the afflicted Elche, in the dungeons of this League from the beginning. A team so dismayed that at the Bernabéu they not only made a corridor for Real as a courtesy for their recent world throne. When football arrived, Machín’s boys also made way for their rival, who had a great time. Elche seemed eternal. And, if it weren’t for Badia, their goalkeeper, the situation could have been devastating.

Andriy Lunin, Alaba, Nacho, Dani Carvajal (Álvaro Odriozola, min. 68), Eder Militao, Camavinga, Dani Ceballos (Modric, min. 68), Federico Valverde (Aurelien Tchouameni, min. 68), Marco Asensio (Sergio Arribas, min. 81), Benzema (Mariano, min. 77) and Rodrygo Edgar, Diego González (Pol Lirola, min. 73), Lisandro Magallán, Enzo Roco (Gonzalo Verdú, min. 57), José Ángel Carmona, Fidel (Tete Morente, min. 57), Gumbau, Raúl Guti (Pape Cheikh, min. 57), Clerc, Nteka (Lucas Boyé, min. 66) and Ezequiel Ponce goals 1-0 min. 8: Marco Asensio. 2-0 min. 30: Benzema. 3-0 min. 46: Benzema. 4-0 min. 80: Modric. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Yellow cards Enzo Roco (min. 30), Gumbau (min. 52), Diego González (min. 72) and Mariano (min. 83)

Elche cleared up any hint of doubt. It was possible to think of a certain Madrid hangover after the title in Rabat, especially before a game during the week, against a very bottom club and with Osasuna and Liverpool in sight. And without Vinicius’ top hat, a great white agitator in these times. There was no case, Real was not lazy with Real. Just at dawn the meeting warned how comfortable the night was.

Before five minutes in, Benzema almost holed out, and the Militão net almost burst with a shot from outside the area. So miranda was the team from Elche that Magallán and Raúl Guti immediately opened the path to Asensio’s goal. Both did not want to bother the Spaniard, who appreciated the free passage and gave a pass to Badia’s net. A boneless Elche. Jealousy for Vinicius, who would have appreciated a day spring against such a friendly opponent. A match without mines.

Ancelotti nailed Camavinga as a center midfielder and parked Alaba as a left-back to second Rodrygo in his role as the suspended Vinicius. All the locals enjoyed it. Benzema’s taquitos, Rodrygo’s pipes, Ceballos’s roulettes… The result remained to be fattened. The visiting team also took care of that, which did not arrest anyone.

Benzema missed a header by a hair’s breadth and Badia stretched out beautifully to deflect a shot from Valverde. The Uruguayan allied himself with Asensio on the right of the attack as well as on the other side linked Benzema, Rodrygo and whoever joined the dance. An unexpected guest, Roco, visiting centre-back. The Chilean defender jumped with Benzema with his arms like blades. A book hand, a penalty of this time and the Pleistocene. The Madrid captain pierced Badia’s net and sealed a historic record: with 229 league goals he surpassed Raúl as Madrid’s second highest scorer in the tournament. In global statistics, they are only surpassed by Messi, Cristiano, Zarra and Hugo Sánchez. A night that wasn’t even painted to beat records.

From the offensive Elche there were hardly any footprints when Real loosened something after the 2-0. Roco and Carmona threatened Lunin. A mirage, even though, before certain local concessions, the Elche team would be much better relieved with the ball than without it, lacking jaw, faith.

A blink of the intermission, at the least turbulent moment for Elche, Diego González stumbled Rodrygo, fallen when he was already heading one-on-one with Badia. Benzema, who noticed the sweet tooth of the day, was awarded the penalty: 3-0 and 230 goals.

There was a time left and the game did not give for much more. Difficult to measure any Madridista. Perhaps yes to verify that Ceballos already refers to the Ceballos that Arsenal affiliated in his day. And that Camavinga is more of a midfielder than a winger.

The second act was an effective siege to the Badia. A goalkeeper with a cut and a lot of cut. And singular in this soccer universe: he speaks four languages, has a degree in Business Administration and Management, enrolled in Engineering and is a devotee of astrophysics.

Badia avoided greater cruelty to an Elche that has an ordeal left until the end of the championship. With only nine points, except for a miracle, just an exercise in professionalism. With Barça launched, Chamartín was not the best place to feed the dream of a comeback that can no longer be delayed. In Chamartín he did everything he could, but the course was already very lopsided. Of course, he does not have too many resources and, with so much whipping, apprehension blocks anyone.

Barça’s flight avoided, now eight points behind, the duel allowed Ancelotti to manage the team. The game was so picnic-like that it even gave reel to Odriozola and Mariano, so relegated all season to the broom truck. It was up to Modric to close the account. He did it with a whiplash, the only way to beat Badía.

In Pamplona and Anfield the matter will be more crude.

