Madrid will paralyze the vaccination of people over 80 years of age and large dependents from Thursday to Sunday. The appointment and administration of these two groups is done in the health centers, which will be closed on the next holidays. This has been the argument put forward (the closure of the centers) by a spokesman for the Ministry of Health on the possibility of having continued in other spaces, to which he has replied that it will not happen. On March 21, 2020, the primary care emergency services (Suap) were closed due to the reorganization of this healthcare field to provide professionals to the Ifema field hospital, which opened that Saturday. They have remained that way ever since, so that during nights, weekends and holidays, health centers cannot pay attention. As to whether this pause in immunization would have occurred if the Suap had already reopened, the Ministry has not yet responded.

In the group over 80 years old, with 330,000 people as the target population, until last week 307,902 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer had been administered: 202,832 first doses and 105,070 both, that is, Madrid has the complete schedule at 31, 8% 80 years or older. In large dependents, 13,264 were inoculated, of which 10,823 were first doses and 2,441 second doses, and 713 caregivers. Figures that will not grow until next week, when immunization is resumed, confirms the same Community spokesperson.

During the next few days, those who will be vaccinated will be the population between 60 and 65 years old, with “AstraZeneca, and mutualists between 78 and 79 years old,” he explains. This Tuesday, the Minister of Health Enrique Ruiz Escudero has visited the vaccination point installed in the Metropolitan Wanda for the administration of the vaccine. At the 16 posts installed in front of the stadium, those aged 60 to 65 will be vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca starting today; a device in charge of Summa 112 with 40 health professionals including nurses, doctors and Health Emergency technicians.

In that same place, the Ministry explains in a statement, “more than 40,000 people have already passed (mainly firefighters, local police, civil protections, social and health professionals and teachers), although the device is sized to accommodate 10,000 people a day if there is a supply of sufficient doses ”. Also starting today, the Zendal will host the administration of Moderna for members of 78 and 79 years old and from this Wednesday that of AstraZeneca for those between 60 and 65.

In Madrid, 325,542 people have the complete guideline, 4.8% of the population, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, this Monday. The Community has received 1,128,405 doses of which it has administered 995,208, 88.2%. They plan to inoculate 140,000 this week and begin the next one with those of 77, 78 and 79 years in health centers. They calculate to be able to vaccinate 25,000 people every day, “as long as the commitments to receive vaccines delivered by the Ministry of Health are fulfilled,” the Ministry explains in the statement.