Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

On an area of ​​135 thousand square meters, the second largest and largest palaces in Europe extends in the Spanish capital, Madrid, where the culture of the East meets the West. Everyone knows it because of its bright white stones that catch eyes and hearts, and its unique building style, which historians describe as a masterpiece of royal beauty.

The Palace of Madrid, or the Palace of the East, was built by order of King Philip V, in the eighteenth century AD, between 1738 and 1755, and it took all these years to build because of the works of art that took a lot of work and years, and the first to formally reside in it was King Carlos III after its completion Of all the final works, that was the year 1764.

The palace was classified as one of the largest palaces in Western Europe, so it came in second place behind the Louvre, with 2,800 rooms, and what distinguishes this palace is the floors that were built underground, so each main floor of the palace’s three floors is built under it three floors underground.

The architects designed the Madrid Palace with three levels, the first is a stone level with stone protrusions and two levels of windows, all of which were built of white stones from Colmenar, granite and marble, and the façade of the palace was 130 meters long and 33 meters wide. The palace is not only distinguished by its huge number of rooms, but by its windows, which exceeded 870 windows, 240 balconies, in addition to 40 main halls to receive visitors from the most important statesmen in the eighteenth century, when life was raging throughout the palace. Now, visitors can enjoy all these royal specifications of the palace, and go up 44 stairs to reach all the rooms of the palace, and for more luxury and sophistication, the outer corniche was decorated with a group of Visigoths, but it was very heavy, so the designers feared that it would cause the Corniche to fall, so they moved it. To another safer location.

Current era

Madrid Palace was the seat of the rulers of Spain from the successive kings, but the situation has changed now, and King Juan Carlos I and his wife Queen Sofia, as well as their son Prince Felipe, moved to the Zarzuela Palace, so that the palace’s work is limited to holding official parties, so it remains free of the king, princes and princesses until the date comes Any formal ceremony.

During the rest of the year, anyone, citizens and visitors of Spain, can enter the palace and wander everywhere he wants, as it was opened as a tourist attraction, and those who wish to calm are keen to visit him to stay in the embrace of the surrounding nature for a period of time sufficient to return them to the past and breathe fresh air.

The visitor lives the complete experience of life in the palace, as the furniture is still as it is, and no piece of it has changed since the eighteenth century, and all the contents of the palace are taken care of and restored all the time in order to keep their luster, even the paintings that were placed in the palace after its construction, are still the same as they decorate Palace walls and visitors enjoy.

The palace is not located alone in the east of the Spanish capital, but surrounded by a group of important tourist attractions, the most important of which is the Church of Almudena, the most prominent features of Roman rule in Spain, as well as the Military Museum, which contains a collection of the most famous weapons that Spain used in all the wars it fought in ancient and modern history. This museum is known as Del Brady.

Another world of beauty

The palace includes a group of famous statues distributed among the vast palace garden, the most important of which are statues of Diego Villacic, Francisco Goya, Peter Paul Rubens, Raphael Mings, Caravigo, Battista Tiepolo, and a collection of Antonio Stradivari, as well as collections of carpets and porcelain.

Another world of beauty in which the visitor of the palace lives when wandering in the garden, as its green spaces extend over a very wide distance like most European palaces, and the most characteristic of these gardens are water fountains, and statues of Spanish rulers distributed inside the garden.

And near the palace gardens, there are another group of famous gardens such as the Campo del Moro Park, and the Sabatini Gardens and Gardens, which visitors are keen to stroll through and take memorial photos after wandering through the magnificent palace garden.