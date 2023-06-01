CBA – rooms – working day 2 Gran Canaria real Madrid

The Euroleague champion knocked out the Eurocup champion. Madrid beat Gran Canaria for the second time in the ACB quarterfinals, this time sweating until the end, and reached the semifinals of the League on the first occasion. There are 12 victories in a row for the whites, who will face Joventut, the executioner of Baskonia, in the penultimate stage towards the title.

A triple contest opened the duel. For the canaries it was their main resource to pierce a tight white defense with a lot of pressure. For Chus Mateo’s team, it also became a great asset to add to the power that Yabusele, superior in body against Shurna, and Tavares marked on the inside. Granca signed 12 of their first 16 points from the perimeter thanks to the wrist of Brussino, Benite and Balcerowski. Madrid, 12 out of 19 with three bingos from Musa and another from Hanga. The meeting moved at a great pace. Lakovic did not stop shaking the bench to maintain that level of pulsations (18-21).

Rudy joined the hammering from the triple, like Slaughter in the yellows. All three. Madrid had already handed over the midfielder to the enlightened Sergio Rodríguez, although Tavares’ breath clouded the visitors in attack (28-24). Llull then appeared to show off sprinter’s legs and Hezonja left drops of his talent as three disguised as four. Gran Canaria held out because Slaughter did not stop penetrating and Balcerowski multiplied on both boards. The Pole blocked Llull, contained Tavares with his 2.17m under his hoop and still had the strength to attack the rival basket: 37-39 at halftime.

The clash resumed with a partial 0-7. Madrid stepped on the accelerator and Granca sweated to keep up, victim of losses and without finding a crack to arm his arm. The locals emerged from a dead time, revived by shots from Shurna and Slaughter (43-48), and by Inglis and Diop’s struggle against Yabusele and Tavares. Yellow fever returned the tie to a very lively duel (52-52), always agitated by the gunner Musa. A robbery and triple on the horn of Chacho signed a very juicy white arreón (56-67).

Sergio Rodriguez Territory. The point guard had the game on his mind. Two triples from Chacho and his mastery of managing the clock gave them a new growth (61-77). History seemed written when the local team attacked the heart of the enemy, the area where Tavares lives, and with the points in the paint and enormous faith in the rebound, they wrote a 15-0. The match returned to the start (79-79). Who else emerged, Llull, the Euroleague hero, for the last blow.

GRAN CANARIA, 81; R. MADRID, 89 Gran Canaria: Albicy (0), Benite (7), Brussino (6), Shurna (5), Balcerowski (12) —starting five—; Inglis (8), Slaughter (17), Saved (10), Diop (8), Nikolic (8). Real Madrid: Williams-Goss (10), Hanga (4), Musa (22), Yabusele (4), Tavares (12) —starting five—; Llull (14), Rudy (3), Sergio Rodríguez (13), Ndiaye (0), Hezonja (7), Causeur (0), Randolph (0). Partial: 18-21, 19-18, 19-28 and 25-22. Referees: Peruga, Cortés and Oyón. No deleted.

Gran Canaria Arena: about 8,000 spectators. See also The woman arrested for stabbing another woman in the Madrid neighborhood of La Latina was admitted to the Jiménez Díaz

