The general population aged 50 to 55 in Madrid will start receiving the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine next week at public hospitals, the Wizink Center and the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. With the latter, the single dose, homeless people and immigrants in an irregular situation will be inoculated in the short term; and as of Monday, the health centers will assume the injection of those over 68 who are still pending. For the following age groups, the dates have already been advanced: those from 40 to 49 in mid-June and those under 39 in July, as announced this Thursday by the Deputy Minister of Public Health Antonio Zapatero. For the rest of the bands that would remain to be immunized, the regional Executive does not rule out bringing them together in the same shift, as Catalonia has also raised.

Elena Andradas, general director of Public Health, said this Friday during the weekly press conference for the coronavirus crisis that it is something that they will “study as they go” monitoring how to manage the self-appointment system that is going to be presented coming soon”. This system will allow community residents to choose what day, what place and what time to get vaccinated. “In principle, this system could facilitate, if all goes well, immunize this group simultaneously,” Andradas added.

Once the groups established so far in the Vaccination Strategy of the Ministry of Health end, the autonomies could have a free hand to organize the immunization of the remaining population. So far, with the last update of that plan, on May 11, the last group included is 10, those born between 1972 and 1981 (from 40 to 49 years old), but the ministry gives that margin. A spokeswoman explains that “the priority” is to complete 60 years and under: “Planning for the next age group has already begun. Like the data on the epidemiological situation, not all communities go at the same rate. Communities that have completed the 50-40 range will begin with the next one and thus move forward. The strategy is a living document that is updated as vaccines arrive and progress is made in groups ”.

Thus, three autonomies have already advanced their forecast further: Catalonia and Madrid put July on the table for those under 39 years of age and Castilla-La Mancha announced this morning that for thirty-year-olds the puncture will arrive the last week of June, the moment in which Madrid estimates that the first dose will have been inoculated to those between 50 and 59 years old. So far, Zapatero has encrypted at the press conference, 29% of that group has that first puncture.

For all groups, the community It is at the bottom of the table both in the first dose and in the full regimen. It is behind Murcia, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. This Friday, according to the deputy councilor, there is 15.4% of the population with the complete schedule and 35.7% have an injection. But the announcement of Pfizer’s new remittances – which will go from 1.7 million a week to 2.7 million – gives Madrid, like the rest of the regions, the possibility of increasing speed. “The rate of vaccination that we have and the increase in the supply of doses that we will be able to have in June can put us in a reasonably better situation than we are now,” said Andradas, who believes that, “at the end of June or the first fortnight of the month of July ”, the autonomy could already begin to speak of the beginning of the end of this health crisis.

At the moment, Andradas has expanded, the regional government’s planning is “very conservative”, counting on “the supply similar” to what they are receiving now. “But the truth is that we know that from June at least the doses of Pfizer are going to increase by 50% compared to what we have at the moment.” Good forecasts, however, should not detract from “prudence”, stated Zapatero: “Are we better than a few months and weeks ago? Yes. Evolution improves? Yes. Are we done with the covid? Clearly and absolutely not. Whoever thinks that we have defeated the virus is wrong, I ask for responsibility and prudence, this is not over ”.

The epidemiological situation in Madrid, even with a marked trend in the fall of infections, income and patients in intensive care units, continues to present high danger parameters. This Friday, the cumulative incidence is 256 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, when the Ministry of Health marks 250 as very high risk. There are 1,516 patients in the acute ward and 480 critically ill patients in the intensive care units, which means being above 100% of its structural capacity —without counting the occupation of other units such as operating rooms—, and 38.47% counting on those other areas, as the ministry accounts. It is the autonomy with the highest hospital occupancy of the entire territory in ICU and the second in treble, behind the Basque Country.

Added to this high community transmission are current circumstances. Last week was Election Day, in which millions of people went to their polling stations; and the subsequent party at the doors of the Popular Party headquarters in Madrid, on Genova Street, in the Eloy Gonzalo basic health area, which that same Monday had left the list of confined areas despite being above the 400 cumulative incidence. Last weekend, the fall of the state of alarm, bottles until dawn in the street and private parties in the houses, impossible to count. And on Thursday the festivities of San Isidro began. “We must bear in mind that the pandemic continues with us, I appeal to responsibility and compliance with measures,” said the deputy counselor.

Those measures, since last Sunday, are the closure of the hotel business at twelve at night instead of at eleven, with a capacity limit of four people per table indoors and six outdoors. The mandatory use of a mask in public places both outdoors and closed, the prohibition of consumption in bars and the capacity for shopping centers, cinemas or theaters at 75%. In addition to the closures by basic health zones – areas associated with the population that cover the health centers – active since September and have never been shown to be effective. This week no new restricted areas will be added and the threshold from which the Community activates the perimeter has been lowered to 400 cumulative incidence.

No area, Andradas has specified, exceeds this incidence. Although most of them are still at very high risk. The analysis of the latest data available by area of ​​the epidemiologist Gloria Hernández Pezzi, former head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Service at the Carlos III Health Institute, indicates that “the percentages of the previous week are practically maintained, since 97.6% of the 286 ZBS and 100% of those corresponding to the capital, that is, practically 100% of the population, has a cumulative incidence of very high or high risk levels of transmission, that is, above 150 of the cited cumulative incidence. Below that figure of 150, there are only seven ZBS at medium transmission risk, all of them from outside the capital ”.

This week, Andradas has listed, the perimeter films will be maintained in 11 of those areas, which in principle will end on May 24: Daroca (Linear City), General Fanjul (Latina), Castelló (Salamanca), Barajas (Barajas) and Chopera (Arganzuela), in the municipality of Madrid. And Leganés Norte (Leganés), La Princesa (Móstoles), The Cities and Las Margaritas (Getafe), Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes) and Majadahonda (Majadahonda).

The Community opens the door for the private sector to enter the vaccination campaign An order from the Ministry of Health on May 13 opens the door for private health to enter the vaccination campaign. As it did with the hospital network, it now puts at least 38 health centers and their staff at the disposal of the Community and until September 30, in case it is necessary to reinforce the vaccination network, which is now distributed among primary care , public hospitals, the Isabel Zendal Nurse Emergency Center, the Wanda Metropolitano and the Wizink Center. Also as happened with the amount of care for covid patients by private hospitals, the centers that are now part of the immunization campaign will have the right to be compensated “after processing the corresponding procedure that will be initiated at the request of the injured party. “According to the information collected by Efe, to whom sources from the Ministry of Health have indicated that the possible compensation has not been established and that it is a procedure that will be carried out” in due course. “ The same sources, the agency expands, add that the private centers “are not going to vaccinate yet” because the current areas “have spare capacity” and point out that the list is not closed and there could be modifications.

