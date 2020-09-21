Adalberto Carrasquilla (Panama, 21 years old) may become the next reinforcement of the Real Madrid Castilla. As the journalist advanced Angel Garcia, the club has already made an offer of one million euros to get the services of the Panamanian jewel. He is currently active in the Cartagena of the Second Division, with which he is a key player, having been a starter in the first two games of the season and at the helm to achieve promotion to the silver category.

18

He is only 21 years old, but he is already an international with the national team of his country. There he is an idol, having worn the bracelet of the lower categories until he made the final leap to the absolute, with which he has already played eight games and scored a goal. He is midfielder, short (1.70m), right-handed and with an exquisite touch of the ball. In addition, he is known for being a robust player on the court and without complexes to seek goal.

Signed by Cartagena the last winter market after having played a season on loan from the Panamanian team Tauro. That was his leap to European football, where he is growing and proving to be one of the Rough diamonds of the current panorama. He has no shortage of girlfriends, but Madrid is the one who leads the race to get their services, having raised the bid to one million euros.

Adalberto Carrasquilla, during a match with Cartagena.

FC Cartagena



An ambitious Castilla

His signing would be a golden reinforcement for the subsidiary, which this year has the always difficult mission of returning to the Second Division. If the operation closes, Carrasquilla would join the brilliant generation of Antonio Blanco, Miguel Gutiérrez, Chust, Marvin or Arribas, filling in an increasingly robust template led by Raúl González Blanco. The market closes on October 5 and Factory has set his eye on him 18 Panamanian. His signing would be a huge qualitative leap.