The notice period in the Low Emissions Zone (ZBE) of Madrid, which applies to the entire city, has ended this Sunday, June 30 and, starting this July 1, fines will begin to be applied to car owners who do not meet the requirements to enter the city. From now on, tourism with Classification A Those who are not registered in Madrid or who are not registered with the IVTM in the capital before January 1, 2022 and who access outside the M-30 will be fined 200 euros. These cars will only be able to cross Madrid using the M-40, M-45 and M-50 roads, as well as the radial highways up to the M-40 limit. The authorities will monitor compliance with the rule through 500 cameras that are part of the Madrid ZBE surveillance system.

The restriction only applies to passenger vehicles with environmental classification A, that is, diesel cars registered before 2006 or gasoline cars before 2000. Goods transport vehicles and motorcycles A or without a label will not have any problems and will be able to continue entering the city, except for the Special Protection Zones: Central District and Plaza Elíptica. For their part, vehicles with labels B and C will be able to continue circulating as they have done until now.

The Madrid ZBE program has been activated in phases and zones. In January of this year, the restriction level was activated throughout Madrid; However, vehicles that did not comply with the standard only received a notice without a fine, as a pedagogical strategy, between January 1 and June 30. In that period, the City Council sent 358,661 information letters to citizens – about 1,400 per day on average – who could have been sanctioned to explain how the system would work from now on.

The Madrid LEZ is part of the Madrid 360 sustainability strategy, which seeks to reduce polluting emissions in the city and comply with European air quality directives. The Madrid City Council recently, has highlighted that May closed with a “historic decrease in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels” throughout the city. That month, none of the monitoring stations detected NO2 levels above 30 micrograms per cubic metre (40 being the mandatory annual limit). However, by 2030, Europe will set new limits: from that year, the maximum annual permitted NO2 emissions will be 20 micrograms per cubic metre.

