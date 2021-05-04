SOM Academy has settled in Madrid with the intention of becoming the great quarry of musicals in Spain, being a theater school specialized in this genre that trains children, youth and adults in disciplines such as dance, singing and interpretation. Its leaders, who have brought shows such as Billy elliot, Cabaret Y West Side Story, they have missed in recent years a more advanced education in this field. That is why they decided to open a specialized center to meet this growing demand for multidisciplinary artists. “The market for musicals has evolved very quickly and a huge audience has been created, but when it came to hiring people we realized that we really don’t have the level required for many productions that are now or are to come” , says Marcos Cámara, CEO of SOM Produce, the main Spanish producer of musicals.

Inside this 900-square-meter building located on Calle del Doctor de Castelo, 7, which was previously in the hands of the dancer Víctor Ullate and which the producer acquired in 2019, the children wait for the classes to begin doing cartwheels and practicing the choreographies they have learned. A space full of energy mixes with the sound of a piano, while children’s voices singing at the top of their lungs can be heard in the corridors. Teachers walk through the door and begin three straight hours of hard work, as these very young students struggle to memorize the steps and synchronize their bodies to the beat of the music.

“The boys and girls who are going to participate in the musical ‘Matilda’ don’t exist yet; you have to create them “

“Musical theater has an important part of classical dance, you have to jump and turn a lot, and the sooner you start to get used to your body and your brain to be able to cover everything, the better. They say that as a child you learn languages ​​more easily, this is a bit the same ”, explains Fernando Lázaro, responsible for the academic part and dance studies. And it is that SOM Produce had to employ a hundred children for the launch of Billy elliot. Now on the horizon lies Matilda, a show that will premiere in October 2022 at the Rialto Theater. “The boys and girls between the ages of seven and nine who are going to participate do not yet exist and must be created. We have to carry out a very strong training process, because it is not only that they are technically good, we have to break stage fright and help them learn to work as a team ”, clarifies Marcos Cámara, who adds that they are preparing the production of Grease.

In addition to training, SOM Academy is looking for children’s talents for the next performance of the musical ‘Matilda’. Kike Para

Madrid is the third most important market in Europe for musicals, after London and Hamburg, and the number one for musicals in Spanish. This genre has a turnover of nearly 110,000 million annually, above all Spanish cinema at the box office in the same period, according to the latest data. Hence, SOM Academy is committed to training a large mass of professionals to respond to the demands of the market with a teaching staff that includes the best active specialists such as Iker Karrera, Claudio Tolcachir or Verónica Ronda.

With students from six to 17 years old, this school has 164 places that are practically full with the capacity limitations, and not counting those that go to the three-year professional degree that they teach to those who want to make a career in the sector. In addition, each month they offer different 32-hour workshops for active professionals who want to polish their technique with Roberto Álamo or Secun de la Rosa, among others.

“Here the number of hours we have of training is far above any other performing arts school. We are not competing with them, we are competing with the formation of London and New York ”, indicates Marcos Cámara, who wants to focus on the fact that his center also shapes as an actor, but adding a more interesting perspective by expanding creativity to the maximum. Remember that John Travolta or Hugh Jackman started out in musical theater and later went on to film.

The magic of musicals has managed to captivate the general public and for Marcos Cámara the secret of this success lies on several fronts. “It engages because it is based on emotion. If you find it difficult to get to the next step, music takes you there, because it is true that it elevates more than words. I believe that Spain has done well, with quality products, and that makes the perceived value of people when they go to see our shows is high ”, he reflects. Although one last factor joins, and that is that the musical is part of a round experience, a plan that includes visiting the city, its museums, going out to dinner and ending the day with the icing on the cake: the musical. “60% of the public on weekends is from outside Madrid. It is national tourism that takes advantage of to live a special moment as a couple, as a family or on a birthday “, he concludes.