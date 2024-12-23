The Government will extend aid to public transport for another six months, until June 2025after giving in to Podemos this measure in exchange for moving forward with its judicial efficiency law.

As confirmed to Servimedia by sources from the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, the extension of the aid will be carried out under “the same conditions under which they are currently in force.”

The Minister of Transport Óscar Puente had recently spoken out against maintaining aid because it was a means to “recover users in the post-pandemic era.” However, the head of the portfolio left the decision open to budgetary negotiations and other issues, which has finally determined the continuity of the measure.

Public transport fares in Madrid today

Currently, there are two types of aid for public transport. On the one hand, those related to Cercanías and Medium Distance trains and, on the other, those of Metro and Buses.









In Cercanías and Media Distancia, maintaining the conditions of the aid would imply the free use of these trains, in addition to a 50% discount for frequent users of Avant trains.

As for the metro and bus, there is currently a 30% discount for public transport in autonomous communities and local corporations, as long as these territorial administrations contribute at least another 20%.

In the case of Madrid, it expanded this 20% to 30% so that public transport users in the Community enjoy a 60% discount. These are the current rates:

Zone A pass: 21.80 euros

Zone B1 pass: 25.40 euros

Zone B2 pass: 28.80 euros

Zone B3 pass: 32.80 euros

Zone C1 subscription: 32.80 euros

Zone C2 subscription: 32.80 euros

Zone E1 subscription: 44.20 euros

Zone E2 subscription: 52.70 euros

Youth Pass (up to 26 years old) all areas: 8 euros

Pass for 10 trips (Zone A, EMT, ML1): 6.10 euros

Pass for 10 trips with ML2 and ML3: 9.10 euros

Retirees subscription: free

It must be taken into account that the Cercanías network and the Metro and buses are not managed by the same organizations. The Ministry of Transportation is the owner of the Cercanías network through two companies: Renfe Cercanías and Adif.

The Madrid Metro network depends directly on the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council does the same with urban buses. In this case, the Minister of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure explained on ABC that they would also maintain the freezing of rates.

This Monday, December 23, in the last Council of Ministers of the year, the Government must approve this measure to extend the extension of transport aid until next June 30, 2025. In that appearance, the Executive should explain how the measures that other formations have reported are finally and the scenario for each territory with its rates can be specified.