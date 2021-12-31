New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Eve, and using public transport is the most recommended. For this reason, the Community of Madrid reminds users of public transport of the traditional modification of schedules on the occasion of the end of the year celebrations.

On the night of December 31 the schedule will be as usual, but on January 1 the opening and start of trips is delayed until 7:00 am, both in Metro de Madrid and in urban and interurban buses and other means of public transport.

Sol station will be closed

The Sol metro station will be closed both on Thursday, December 30 from 9:00 p.m., as well as on December 31 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. During these hours, access to RenfeSol from the Gran Vía station will also remain without service.

Madrid Light Rail (ML1)

January 1: 7:00 a.m. (opening time).

Metro Ligero Oeste (ML2 and ML3)

January 1: 7:00 a.m. (opening time).

Parla Tram (ML4)

December 31: The last steps through Parla Centro will be:

Via 1: 9:30 p.m., 9:40 p.m. and 9:50 p.m., ending the tour at the Ciudad de Parla Industrial Park. Via 2: 9:30 p.m., 9:40 p.m. and 9:50 p.m., ending the tour at Plaza de Bulls.

January 1: The first steps through Parla Centro will be:

By way 1: 6:30 hours (starting the service in Plaza de Toros at 6:24 hours). By way 2: 6:55 hours (starting the tour in Polígono Industrial Ciudad de Parla at 6:38 hours).

Buses

For its part, the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will have special hours. The last departures on December 31st, New Year’s Eve, will be between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. The first departures of the so-called “owls” or night services will be at 10:30 p.m. (the N28 line in Moncloa will leave at 11:00 p.m.) and will end at 7:00 a.m. on day 1.

The start of the buses on January 1 will take place between 7:15 and 8:00. In the case of intercity buses, the specific timetables can be consulted through the different operating companies.

Plaza de Castilla Interchange

December 31: 10:00 p.m. (closing time). Access to the subway will remain as a business day.

January 1: 7:30 a.m. (opening time).

Elíptica Plaza Interchange

December 31: 11:00 p.m. (closing time). Access to the subway will remain as a business day.

January 1: 8:00 a.m. (opening time). EMT line 155 departures that take place before 8:00 am will be made from outside the interchange.

Moncloa Interchange

December 31: 11:00 p.m. (closing time). Access to the subway will remain as a business day.

January 1: 7:00 a.m. (opening time).

Príncipe Pío Interchange

December 31: 11:00 p.m. (closing time). Access to the subway will remain as a business day.

January 1: 7:00 a.m. (opening time). EMT line departures that take place before 7:00 am will be made from outside the interchange.

Avenida de América interchange

December 31: 24:00 (closing time). Access to the subway will remain as a business day.

January 1: 6:00 a.m. (opening time).

Renfe special hours

As for Renfe Cercanías trains, on December 30 and 31 the Sol station (Cercanías and Metro) will remain closed from 9:00 p.m., on the occasion of the celebration of the pre – grapes and the New Year’s Eve chimes, as well as on the morning of December 31 between 11:30 and 12:30. The trains of lines C-3 and C-4 will not stop at this station from that time.

The train service on December 31 will end before normal times and on January 1 its start time will be delayed until 7 a.m.