Rafael Nadal achieved a comfortable victory in his second presentation of the Madrid Masters 1000, in which he beat the Australian 6-3 by a double Alexei popyrin, 76th in the ranking. The Mallorcan thus got into the quarterfinals of the tournament and was closer to retaining the number two in the world, which is still up for grabs despite the fall of Daniil Medvedev.

It is that although the Russian, second seeded, said goodbye 6-4, 6-7 (2-7) and 6-1 against the Chilean Cristian Garin, 16th, still managed to increase his personal harvest and still has a chance to recover the second step in the ranking, key for the Roland Garros draw. What does Rafa have to do to avoid it? Easy, win your next game and get into the semi-finals.

Barely an hour and 19 minutes of play needed Nadal to overcome Popyrin, 21 years old and one of the young promises of the circuit, with a solid tennis and without major problems, despite a small initial scare.

Is that the Australian went out to the court plugged in and took the first seven points of the game, to go 1-0 and be 40-0, with a triple break chance. But once Rafa picked up his pace, there were no matches, and the winner of 20 Grand Slams -13 of them in Paris, on this same surface- recovered and sealed the victory with authority.

“I am happy because I have competed little and I am good. I reached the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo, I won Barcelona and here I am already in the quarterfinals. Playing and winning games gives you confidence and you know that you are going to give that minimum. today I have no complaints about my game and I can take steps forward, “the Spaniard analyzed.

His victory put him back in the top eight of a tournament that he has already won five times (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017). And that, as he himself admitted, is the one that is the most difficult for him to play due to the altitude conditions that make the ball faster.

Nadal is now waiting for the winner of the duel that will be played at the end of the day, the German Alexander Zverev, fifth seeded, and the British Daniel evans, one of the surprises of the slow court tour.

Medvedev will be attentive to the result of that match because if Rafa he does not get into the semis, he will stay with second place in the ranking, something that would leave him much better off thinking about the draw for the Roland Garros draw. And it is that the one who starts as the second seed will make sure to avoid the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, until a hypothetical final.

Although he could not do much against the Chilean Garín, a tough opponent in brick dust, the Muscovite still signed his best historical performance in Madrid when he reached the round of 16. And he fulfilled his goal, which was to win at least one game – he had a 0-2 record – in a tournament played on a surface he “hates.”

Thus, it increased its harvest by 80 points (it defended 10 of its fall in the first round of 2019) and was left with 9,780 units.

Nadal, who reached the semifinals two seasons ago, will finish with 9,630 if he leaves in the quarterfinals, thus giving up his place as Djokovic’s guard. But if he advances to the semis, he will keep the 9,810 with which he arrived at the contest and will not give ground. Now, everything depends on him.

The other great hit of the day was the fall of Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth favorite and recent champion in Monte Carlo and finalist in Barcelona. The Greek could not with the Norwegian Casper ruud, 22nd in the ranking, who surpassed it by 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4.

He also lost the Russian Aslan karatsev, executioner of Diego Schwartzman in his debut and one of the great revelations of the season, who fell 6-4 and 6-3 against the Kazakh Alexander Bublik (44 °).

In addition, the Austrian Dominic Thiem, third seed, beat the Australian 7-6 (9-7) and 6-4 Alex De Minaur and the american John isner surprised the russian Andrey Rublev, sixth seeded, by beating him 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, and 7-6 (7-4).

