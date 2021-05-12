The Community of Madrid will inoculate the second dose of AstraZeneca to patients who received the first and so wish if the Ministry of Health does not make a decision on this aspect within a month, as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Health of Madrid to the medium Vozpópuli.

Therefore, Madrid joins Andalusia in urging the government publicly to make an urgent decision with the people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca. Currently, 4,661,964 people have received at least one dose of this vaccine, but only 380 patients have completed the regimen. It is estimated that the citizens affected by the change in the vaccination strategy amount to over two million.

“We already asked for it a few weeks ago. We want to be able to administer the second dose of AstraZeneca to citizens who want it and sign an informed consent “, they affirm from the Community of Madrid.

This issue has been the subject of debate since the AstraZeneca vaccine was discontinued in people under 60 years of age. This vaccine, which was initially only approved for citizens under 55 years of age, was used to inoculate target groups under this age. As it is a drug whose second dose is administered at approximately 12 weeks, many people were left without receiving the full regimen.

Study ‘CombiVacs’ and sanitary position

The Ministry of Health launched a study of 600 people with the aim of endorsing the administration of the second dose of Pfizer in people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca. In fact, the 400 people who are part of the intervention group have already received the messenger RNA vaccine and the researchers are awaiting the results.

This study has been questioned by several experts due to the small number of participants and its short duration. The clinical trials of the vaccines had thousands of volunteers, while CombiVacs it does not reach a thousand.

On the other hand, health authorities, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) do not endorse the inoculation of two different vaccinesInstead, they opt for the immunization of patients with the same drug with which they started their regimen.

“The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks at all ages”, insist from the EMA.