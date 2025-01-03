Madrid maintains its Parade. That has been the idea conveyed by the vice mayor of Madrid, Inma Sanz, in an industrial estate in Algete where this Friday the intricacies of the parade were presented with the presence of the delegate of Culture, Tourism and Sports, Marta Rivera de la Cruz. , and the three emissaries of the Three Wise Men.

The State Meteorological Agency estimates the possibility of precipitation at 100% between 12:00 and 11:59 p.m., so, despite everything, the mayor has reminded Madrid residents to “be prepared” in case some type of shower occurs. It is worth remembering that towns such as Seville or San Sebastián de los Reyes have moved the event forward to Saturday, January 4.

At the event, Sanz emphasized the more than 1,500 participants participating in the procession, as well as the 1,200 kilos of candy that will be distributed. The artistic director of the Cavalcade, Delia Piccirilli, at this end, crossed her fingers and sent a message: “Let’s trust that the south winds behave.” He did so after claiming that the staging of the Epiphany is motivated by the motto, “the night of fulfilled wishes”, which in his opinion is equivalent to the desire for “the illusion of a renewed world”, as he briefly recounts. , Piccirilli stressed, the Gospel of Matthew.

There will be a total of 32 positions, including floats and other elements of attraction in a parade that will be opened by the fluttering flags of the Florentine company of Bandeierai degli Uffizi, which will place its Renaissance star at the beginning of the celebration. Street dramaturgy will also rely on the work of the French groups Remue Ménage and Oposito. To all this display we must add the rhythms of TOOMPAK, who with the show ‘Object Musicians’ will work the miracle of turning garbage into music, or a circus appetizer on the Cibeles stage, the end of the tour, by Producers of Sonrisas, who will show a fragment of their show ‘Circlassica, world history continues’.









If everything goes on normally there will be more than 400 Municipal Police officers ensuring that the show runs normally from 6:00 p.m. in the Plaza de San Juan de la Cruz and until Their Majesties of the East finish their speech around 9:00 p.m. Protection to which is added the National Police and the Samur, which will have 250 troops along the route. The vice mayor has reiterated that it is a “very special” celebration, intended for “the wonder” in the eyes of those children in Madrid who behave “very well all year round.”

For the person in charge of Culture, Rivera de la Cruz, the leitmotif of the Parade is the vindication of the three elements, water, earth and fire to the point that “we will have to pay attention” to which element corresponds to each Wizard King . And at all times, “Valencian children are very present.”