It’s been two and a half years since Christian left the Real Madrid and in the white club they have not yet been able to fill the huge gap that it left. While Benzema took a step forward and assumed much of the offensive responsibility, with the French is not enough and he cries out for the help of his teammates. In the last two seasons (2018-2019 and 2019-2020, both already without the Portuguese, the white team scored 175 goals. A very poor record if we compare it with the previous two (2016-2017 and 2017-2018), in which with Cristiano in the squad, just 300 were scored (173 + 127).

Madrid decided to sell it for 100 million euros in 2018 thinking that the salary it was asking for in its last renewal was exorbitant (30 million net per season) for a 33-year-old player, in addition to deducing that the team was prepared to continue winning without the. Since then, CR7 He has been in charge of showing that he still had many years of great football left. In two and a half seasons that he has been at Juventus, he has scored 87 goals. The first ended with 28; the second, with 37 (was third in the Golden Boot behind Inmobile and Lewandowski); and, in the current one, it has written down 22. Numbers that has earned him to be among the finalists at Golden Ball for the past three years. Also to become the top scorer in football history. With his two goals against Inter last Tuesday, Cristiano reached 763 goals in his career. Has surpassed Josef Bican (759) already Pele (757). Lionel messi (721) He remains his only rival, although the Argentine is 42 goals behind …

Birthday

Today he turns 36 and does it in style: the Juve Y Jorge Mendes, your agent, they negotiate a renovation of his contract, which ends in June 2022. His idea is to retire at the age of 40, and is on track to achieve it by performing at the highest level.

Your data at Juventus show the performance of Real Madrid’s attacking men. Excluding Benzema, the sum of the goals of the ten offensive players who have passed through the white front in the last two and a half years does not reach the 87 that Cristiano has scored in Italy. Bale, Asensio, Vinicius, Lucas, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Hazard, Jovic and James They are the indicated ones. Among all, they have only scored 81 in white, six less than the Portuguese.

The bloodiest cases are those of Jovic and Hazard. Madrid spent more than 160 million euros in both in 2019 to occupy part of the empty scorer. Nothing is further from reality, they only achieved six goals in 67 games (two from the Serbian at 32, by four from the Belgian at 35). Mariano, Benzema’s only natural replacement left on the squad, has not met expectations either: has scored six. Gareth Bale, on loan this year at the Tottenham, is the greatest producer (17). The first season without Cristiano scored 14, but in the second, already without sufficient motivation and with a physical battered by injuries, he only managed to materialize three.

18-19 19-20 20-21 Total Ronaldo 28 37 22 87 Bale 14 3 17 Asensio 6 3 2 eleven Vinicius 3 5 3 eleven Luke 5 3 2 10 Rodrygo 9 one 10 Isco 6 3 0 9 Mariano 4 one one 6 Hazard one 3 4 Jovic 2 0 2 James one one Total: 81

You can make a separate with Vinicius (eleven) and Rodrygo (10). Both arrived very young from Brazil (18 years old), as footballers to perform in the medium-long term. However, they have had opportunities and they have not always taken advantage of them, leaving the feeling that they will need to make a qualitative leap in their game and increase their numbers if they want to wear white their entire career. Do not miss that they cost 85 million (45 Vinicius and 40 Rodrygo).

Marco Asensio (11 goals) He also has the safe conduct of the cruciate ligament tear that left him off the pitch for almost a year. But, at 25, madridismo asks for something more. Especially in the scorer section, in which he has not yet stood out as if he did before the injury.

Karim does render

The one who does not fail is Benzema. The Frenchman, a close friend of Cristiano and his best partner during his time at Madrid, has scored 72 goals since leaving. On him the offensive foundations of the team are sustained: this season he has the 32% of the goals (15 of 47). The first without the Portuguese finished with 30 and, the next, with 27. He is on the way to improving those figures. He is the only player who invites us to think that the team’s offensive problems have a solution. Saving the season goes through your boots.