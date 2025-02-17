02/17/2025



Updated at 2:43 p.m.





Sixteen days after Madrid lost at RCD Stadium, in a match marked by the Terrible rosemary kick to Mbappé That it resulted without red cardboard and that caused the very hard letter of the white club towards the arbitration estate, a delegation of the white club went to the Rozas to be able to listen to the audio of the var of said play.

At 12.45 on Monday, José Ángel Sánchez and José Luis del Valle, along with Juan Camilo, a press member of Real Madrid, arrived by car at the headquarters of the RFEF Football. Minutes before I had done it Medina Cantalejo. And at 14.15 it was when José Ángel and Del Valle left the federative facilities. Hour and a half of a meeting with good tone, in the eyes of the CTA.

«It was a very cordial meeting, with absolute respect for the two parties. We have been talking and that is always good. The conclusion we have drawn is that it never hurts to sit and that each one exposes their point of view. I think it has been a positive meeting. That is the valuation for me, ”he said Medina Cantalejo After finishing the meeting.

The president of Cta He insisted that it was not a reproach and controversial meeting, but quite the opposite: «If we had discussed, the meeting had lasted five minutes. Everything has been within a climate of understanding and cordiality and, above all, of respect ».









Cantalejo did not reveal anything about what was spoken, but he did slid that he not only valued Romero’s play with Mbappébut there were talk of other controversial actions that in recent weeks have caused the anger of a white club that, for the moment, has not ruled on the meeting: «The procedure has been the same as with other teams. There is talk of a specific play and other circumstances that happen, but internally, not because they are secret, but because it is something that should be between us, ”Medina concluded.