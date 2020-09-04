Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers open essential information of the coronavirus during the pandemic. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

As of next Monday in Madrid, meetings of more than 10 people who are not living together in the public or private sphere will not be allowed; the capacity in funeral facilities is reduced from 75% to 60% and the maximum number of people in burials and cremations will be 50 people outdoors and 25 indoors. This is also the reduction for worship activities such as Masses, weddings, baptisms and communions; and later, if it is held, there may not be more guests than those that fit in 60% of the total capacity of the establishment where it is held and there may be no aperitif, cocktail, open bar or dance. Food and drink will have to be consumed sitting down. In bars and restaurants the bar is restricted to 50%, while in the interior the limit remains as before, at 75%; and on the terrace, the measurement of the distance of one and a half meters of safety will be done from the chairs of each table or group of tables and not from the tables, as before.

These are some of the new restrictions that Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Madrid’s Health Minister, announced this Friday in light of the growing spread of the virus in the Community, which is once again the center of the pandemic in Spain. It is the one that registers the most cases, 1,200 notified according to the Ministry this Thursday and 2,859 incorporated into the historical series in the last 24 hours; It is also the one that continues to have the most admissions in its hospitals, 407, and the one with the most deaths, 73, in the last week. In the last seven days it has reported 22 outbreaks and there are already 225 critically ill patients in intensive care units.

With these figures, increasing since last July, the Government of Díaz Ayuso now makes decisions that will be reviewed every 15 days and continuity will occur “under the criteria of the General Directorate of Public Health,” explained the counselor: “It is a a moment marked by the increase in cases, going back to school, to universities and to work, which implies greater mobility and greater use of public transport ”.

Although he has assured that they have developed plans for each of these areas, he has not specified any of them beyond what is already known. In public transport, for example, it has been referred to individual responsibility for the use of a mask, the number of passengers per square meter, the restriction on eating and drinking (which already existed before the pandemic) or increasing the frequency of some trains ; without specifying which ones or from when: “These decisions will be linked to the return operation.” An operation that began last Tuesday, September 1.

Public health, primary and hospitals

Beyond the restrictions for the population, whose non-compliance may entail sanctions from 600 to 300,000 euros, depending on the type of infraction, as explained by the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, the measures announced by Ruiz Escudero will also pass , when they do, for public health and primary care.

The counselor has ensured that the Community is doing around 150,000 PCR a week, although the figures that the Ministry itself sends to the Ministry do not corroborate this information —In the week of August 21 to 27, the last with data, it was 99,828—; He has assured that they could have more than 1,000 trackers, “whenever they are necessary”, added to the 150 of the Army that the central government made available; has reported the purchase of two million rapid antigen tests that will be available next week and that Antonio Zapatero, deputy counselor, has said that they are “interesting” to apply in “primary care and residences, for example.” Zapatero has also said, without defining a date, that the Community will shortly launch “multiple flu and covid tests” to “rule out” both infections.

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, during a press conference. In video, Ruiz Escudero announces the new measures in the region to face the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: EUROPA PRESS / VIDEO: EPV

A situation that also exacerbated the deficiencies in the hospitals, for which the counselor recalled “the elasticity plans” that the centers already have – protocols that they drew up themselves, putting on paper all the measures and decisions they had to take at against the clock when the virus came like a tsunami in March; the pandemic hospital that is being built with an initial budget of 50 million euros; and the Ayre Gran Colón hotel, already enabled for quarantines and rest for professionals who cannot travel to their homes due to the risk of contagion, and the anticipation of opening others depending on the needs.

In the health centers, Escudero has warned of a “profound change that implies organizational and remunerative transformations and an action plan that continues to show a commitment to primary education.” In Madrid, the primary school has been suffering for years suffering from losses in its material resources and cuts in its workforce, with ratios of patients per professional above the Spanish average and working conditions that they describe as “shameful”; Since the beginning of the pandemic, these staffs have hardly been reinforced with just over a hundred professionals and specialists have been warning for half a year that the precariousness to which they were already subjected has worsened with the arrival of covid-19.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso: “The measures are very painful and very hard” The president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, already advanced early in the morning that the restrictive measures to contain the wave of covid-19 that her Government will announce today are “very painful” and “very hard” to adopt and, although it has Avoided going into detail, it has ruled out, as Health did the day before, a closure of the region, while denying that pressure from other communities is behind these measures, after Madrid was described as a “radioactive viral bomb” by Castilla-La Mancha. Interviewed in RNE, Ayuso has admitted that these steps backwards in the lack of refinement will harm many sectors, but has promised aid, without delving into what they will consist of. Ayuso has assured that what happens in Madrid, which concentrates more than a third of all positives in Spain, is the same as “is happening in all European capitals”, despite the fact that the bulky figures of the Spanish capital are not they can compare with no other. The covid “grows with mobility” and in that “large capitals are much more vulnerable.” In Paris, for example, the incidence rate [PCR positivas por cada 100.000 habitantes en los últimos siete días] is 114.18; in Madrid, 211.09. London, which is close with 446.5, is not the most affected region of the United Kingdom, as Madrid is within the territory of Spain. And Germany, this Thursday, in all its länders, reported 1,311 cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health; the country has a cumulative incidence of 19.4. This same Thursday, Madrid notified the Ministry 1,200 and added 2,859 positive cases to its historical series. “Health rules out a closure, we too,” said Ayuso, who said that, for now, these measures will be applied. In an impossible balance, he has appealed to “individual responsibility” to stop the wave but has called to continue going out, buying and consuming because “the vast majority of businesses, shops, restaurants and classrooms are putting mechanisms, they are safe places.” Ayuso is especially concerned about the center of Madrid, which is in a “critical situation”, for which he has encouraged the population to go to the center “taking care of the capacity and following the recommendations”. The virus is still there, but “we have to go back to work and class and take care of each other, it is inevitable that there are infections but we have to prevent it from going to more and, in the meantime, regain normalcy,” he claimed. Do you make these decisions under pressure from the neighboring communities, who complain that their bad situation is caused by that of Madrid? “No, they are measures that are studied for a long time and we have been working on them for weeks,” replied the president, who has been hurt by the reproaches of other governments. “In Spain there is no radioactive community, I would never have said that about Aragon or Catalonia in summer”, she has thrown in the face of Emiliano García-Page, to whom she has said that in the midst of this crisis “there is “If Andalusia or Asturias need material ideas or advice, I will always give it to them and I will not make comments that may offend the Spanish,” he concluded. Regarding today’s conference of presidents, she has been conciliatory and has indicated that “it will be about going back to school.” “I want to request a meeting between the Community of Madrid and the Government of Spain, we have not yet sat down and Madrid is a Spain within another”, has claimed Pedro Sánchez, who has asked “regulatory clarity and a common framework” as well such as the extension of the extraordinary non-refundable fund to next year. If not, teachers hired now “could be left on the road mid-course if there are no more funds.” At the moment, in Madrid the reinforcement teachers will only have a four-month contract. In the capital, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has ruled out imposing more severe limits on the most affected districts of the city, those in the south. Asked this Friday by the press, Almeida said that Madrid does not make sense to adopt partial measures due to the intense mobility in the capital. Puente de Vallecas, Usera or Carabanchel have suffered the biggest blow of the second wave, with infection rates that exceed 1,000 patients with covid-19 in the last two weeks. “Madrid is not a city that can be segmented, nor is it a city that can be compartmentalized,” Almeida said after an act this Friday morning. “They are not those southern districts, they are all the districts of Madrid in which restriction measures must be taken.” The Community of Madrid has also ruled out closing districts of the capital and adopting such severe measures as the closure of the hotel business. The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, said last week that those restrictions are more effective in small municipalities like Tielmes, where the bars closed in mid-August, informs Fernando Peinado

