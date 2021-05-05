There is no worse mourning in Madrid than the day they are released from the Champions League. He takes it as an eviction of what he understands as his home. But this time he offered no arguments to argue with it. Chelsea, who is more anvil than hammer, fired him without honors. The appointment reached Zidane’s team with half an insole out of knit and the other half worn out. And he was at the mercy of a more oxygenated and better organized rival who delayed his move to the final more due to lack of success than of opportunities. Hazard was invisible again, Vinicius failed as a winger, Kanté and Jorginho had a snack at Madrid’s magnificent three and the central trio had a drink against Havertz and Werner. Only a heroic Courtois kept him alive until the end. And so the targets of this Champions left, without the right to reply, without complaining.

The good part about having little to choose from is that there isn’t too much to go wrong. This is how Zidane has been for months after almost sixty injuries and a good number of coronavirus episodes. Ramos had not played a game since the end of March, but in a drawing of three centrals without Varane it was irremediable to put it. More by elimination than by his extreme captaincy, the kind that put the 119-year history of the club in the backpack. And the second big decision was to stand on Hazard’s feet, for which the club paid 120 million for these nights and not to give rest to the main ones in Alcoy or similar. There is potentially no better company for Benzema on the roster. Another thing is that, in your case, how much it offers has been replaced by how long it lasts. The second chapter is also blank. At Stamford Bridge he paraded in silence again.

Vinicius, failed winger

In the plan also fit as right back Vinicius, one of those footballers who bring what cannot be trained, speed. Zidane must have imagined that Chelsea would grant him the space that closed him in Valdebebas to put him away from his role and his band. Maybe he thought, too, that with him he could transform the 3–5-2 into a 4-3-3 without a blink of an eye, but neither outside nor inside could he melt Chelsea. He was never in the game.

To the other side, Tuchel awarded Havertz’s last double, the most expensive signing of the summer, at the expense of Pulicic, a nightmare in Madrid. In any case, the heart of the team is further back, in Kanté and Jorginho, who seem to have fled a marathon. Bad if you dance to the music they play.

This is how Werner scored 1-0.

Getty Images



The first shot of sight left three innings of punishment from the Chelsea players, a warning about zero tolerance, and three long possessions of Madrid no consequence other than a saltless shot from Kroos. At least he avoided that chain of deep-seated punts that was seen in Valdebebas. But soon Chelsea became the torturer they used to. Its merit is to force the rival to travel where it should not, deny him the exit through the center and make him pay for each loss through a quick activation of a herd. He is the dentist of this Champions. Kill slowly. Inject despair.

More if the Madrid midfielders leave the gas open. And it happened. Especially with Mount, a specialist in finding the opponent the blind spot. In that phase Chilwell eluded Vinicius and his center sent him to the Werner network. Madrid saved the flag of the assistant. Ten minutes later, not even that. In Kanté’s first round, his pass was stung by Havertz to the crossbar and the rebound was headed into an empty goal by Werner himself. That came almost after a good chance for Madrid, a shot by Benzema from the edge of the area that he managed himself. His loneliness grieves. Chelsea’s law prevailed: few things happen and those that come, that they are their own. It is definitely a team that cuts to the chase.

The lace

The goal did not excessively change the step to Madrid, which looked for the logical exit, from possession and a game of low pulsations. Arming himself with patience, Modric managed to find Benzema unmarked almost in the small area, but the Frenchman gave neither power nor positioning to his header. and Mendy took it out in an acrobat pose. Letting that train pass in such a closed atmosphere seemed inexcusable.

Chelsea returned from the break with the same strength. Havertz sent a header to the crossbar and an unopposed shot at the feet of Courtois, Thiago Silva another to the stands and Mount a shot into limbo that well retracted the English superiority, now as overwhelming as at the beginning of the first leg.

This is how Mount scored Chelsea’s second goal.

REUTERS



When time came over him, Zidane changed his sides. Valverde on the right and Asensio on the left. Two players out of their natural positions. As that was not working either, a third point arrived, Rodrygo, but the only news came in the Madrid area, where Chelsea stayed in it almost more and more frequently against a rival weakened already by fatigue and by that 4-2-4 to the tremendous with which he was looking for the impossible. Like Atlético, Chelsea had simmered him by suffocation. And in the absence of six minutes he pointed to the umpteenth robbery of Kanté to which Pulisic and Mount took advantage. Madrid’s was a full-blown blues. Maybe the League will lift him out of the post-championship depression.