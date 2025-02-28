02/28/2025



Updated at 13: 13h.





On the former Coslada Transport Center, which has been dedicated to logistics for decades (specifically, since 1989), the Madrid logistics agency has now been born, which the regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso has presented this morning. This logistics agency will coordinate all personnel and tools for this product distribution, and wants to become European reference in the sector. Logistics move huge amounts in the region: there are 23 parks dedicated to this activity, which generate 11 percent of Madrid GDP and employ 212,000 people.

Madrid, he recalled, has 38 million square meters of land dedicated to logistics, and more than 12,000 companies with 60,000 vehicles for the transport of goods. 75% of the companies dedicated to this activity in Spain: they carry out “all or part of their activity in the Madrid region.” This agency will be an official agency that will have companies, and intends to turn Madrid into a reference meeting point for the logistics sector.

In fact, the implementation of this agency will improve the positioning of the region as a great connection point for the transport of goods and link between Europe, Latin America and North Africa. And it will offer a renewed regulation that will simplify the procedures to companies to reduce costs and operating times, they assure from the Ministry of Transport, directed by Jorge Rodrigo.

The business figures of this sector do not stop growing: it did so until December last year in Madrid more than the previous year, and three times more than the national average, according to data provided by Díaz Ayuso.









Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport managed in 2024 up to 767,000 tons of material, and in the dry port of Coslada 150,000 containers per year are received, 90% arrived from Valencia. It has also been launched last year, recalled the head of the Regional Executive, “the first railway highway in Spain, which connects the port of Valencia with the Madrid-Abroñigal terminal, which has managed to reduce in 10,000 trucks those that distribute the products by road.”

It is also working, the Madrid president has recalled, in the so -called ‘last mile’, the home delivery of parcel, for which a pilot project in collaboration with Metro has begun that has meant the delivery, in four weeks last year, of 38,000 packages, without affectation on the transport on the surface because they moved in the suburban, already foot until the last destination.

The implementation of the Madrid Logistics Agency has been applauded by the employers of the sector: “progress is made in a project that will mean more work,” said Francisco Aranda, president of a logistics. «In 2019, we managed 538 million packages; Now, 1.3 billion packages throughout Spain, 240% more, “he said, to add:” He has not stopped us either pandemic, nor the congestion of the ports of China, nor the lock of Suez, nor the slowdown of the Panama Canal, nor the pirates that were waiting for us in the Cape of Good Hope, nor the snow of Madrid, nor the Dana, nor the closure of the Russian Air Space ….

The “effective public-private collaboration” and the legislative stability provided by the Regional Government, added, are causes that the Madrid region be one of the best destinations for investment. Reasonable taxes, little bureaucracy, legal certainty and institutional stability are the components of the success formula, Aranda has opined. That he has also asked for the support of the central government so that “Spain ceases to be the unemployment champion in Europe.” Therefore, he has asked to “return to social dialogue” for measures such as the review of the working day, and avoid “populist” decisions that increase the expenditure of companies per worker, in addition to combating “absenteeism crazy”, which has described as “new pandemic.”