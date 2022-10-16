PreviousLive Chronicle

Something from Real Madrid, almost nothing from Barça. The classic was logical and the whites were more blunt than the azulgrana, very low for 80 minutes, only alerted by Gavi’s rebellion and Ansu’s best sparks in many months. Before, a delinquent Barça, with the ball and without it. Opposite, a Real less brittle, more invigorating and punctual against Ter Stegen.

3 Andriy Lunin, Alaba, Dani Carvajal (Rüdiger, min. 87), Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Modric (Camavinga, min. 77), Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Benzema (Marco Asensio, min. 87), Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior (Rodrygo, min. 84) 1 Ter Stegen, Koundé, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde (Alba, min. 59), Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri (Kessié Franck, min. 82), Busquets (Gavi, min. 59), Ousmane Dembélé (Ansu Fati, min. 72), Raphinha (Ferrán Torres, min. 59) and Lewandowski goals 1-0 min. 11: Benzema. 2-0 min. 34: Federico Valverde. 2-1 min. 82: Ferran Torres. 3-1 min. 90: Rodrigo. Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez Yellow cards Vinicius Junior (min. 29), Modric (min. 74), Gavi (min. 80) and Kessié Franck (min. 92)

Vinicius’s only stir all afternoon led to Benzema’s goal-scoring opening, with Busquets unable to handcuff Kroos and cut the cable on the counterattack. Vinicius likes nothing more, only stopped by Ter Stegen before the white captain sliced ​​the goal. Barça let Real run; Real did not concede a single one to Barça.

One attack, one goal. Two attacks, two goals. The second, as a result of a poor clearance by Eric García in a play that did not seem to work after a kick by Carvajal to avoid an out of bounds. The action closed with a terminal shot from Valverde. In the two emboques, the Barcelona defense sank, very sunken. Xavi returned Piqué to the dark room, fixed a firm Sergi Roberto with Vinicius and gave clue to the cadet Balde to the detriment of the experienced Alba and Marcos Alonso. Koundé, fished out of the infirmary, was badly compared to Militão, who, from beginning to end, took prisoner the disoriented Lewandowski.

Barça messed around with the ball in the temperate zones while it was enough for their rival to huddle together without the ball. Erratic Pedri, Dembélé and Raphinha did not give Xavi’s men a reel. Not an overflow, just a cross from the Brazilian that De Jong did not reach a fringe of the goal line. Lewandowski caught a shot to the third stand, but offside.

Barcelona lacked everything. Also roll up, bone – a foul against, by Lewandowski, in the entire first act. He lost one duel after another. It costs him a world to be categorical in the areas. Little did the visitors demand, with Lunin, debutant, before a very beach classic for him. With Lewandowski disconnected —as in Munich and the San Siro—, Barça had no end. They did not ventilate the extremes, without air to fly, and there was no azulgrana with tonnage in the game. The superiority of the Militão-Tchouameni-Alaba triangle was eloquent. Madrid with a mallet on the Lunin perimeter and with an iron fist on Ter Stegen’s ranch.

Xavi’s men were not there, they just splashed around, while Ancelotti’s boys pondered the duel in their own way. Standing still at times, thrown at others, never disheveled. Nothing exciting, of course, but effective. Madrid, much more abrasive, is how resounding Barça is not capable of being, this Barça without a hanger, without a soundtrack.

The second act almost struck down the Barcelona team in another of the few, very few, offensive adventures of the after-dinner table. Benzema made it 3-0, but the VAR reported the Frenchman offside. When the time came, with the meeting calmed down for local joy, Xavi intervened, with a rope for Gavi, Ferran and Alba. Around that powder keg that is the youthful Gavi, Barça, with such a tiresome style, at least stirred at times.

an insurgent

Gavi. Finally, a rebellious Barcelona fan, an insurgent. The Sevillian lacked partners. He found one in Ansu, when Raphinha and Dembélé had already paraded to the bench. Gavi, courageous as he is, recovered a ball, Ansu took the chain to Valverde and his cross was not swept by Lewandowski, but by Ferran, with Mendy distracted. Without merit, but the time had come for Barça. Just when Ansu almost sealed the 2-2 with an acrobatic shot.

Madrid, already with Camavinga and Rüdiger as vitamins for the final stretch, was more than ever remitted to the role of resistant. Until again Eric García crossed his path. The center-back stepped on Rodrygo, the VAR did not go unnoticed and the Brazilian striker himself sent the leader adrift with the 3-1. Without fanfare, an elementary Madrid, enough to block the way for a flat Barça.

Arrived the first summits of the course, Europe and Chamartín, suddenly a Barça in a thong, confused, frightened. Pure jug. Xavi has a cut, a lot of cut in a football in which tomorrow is already the day before yesterday. More or less brilliant, Real Madrid have known it for a long time.

Madrid always knew how to win. Barça has forgotten to play.

