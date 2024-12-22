Half of Gordo, three full fifth prizes and 40 million between the two fourth prizes sung this Sunday in the Christmas lottery They irrigate the capital. Of course, the great joy has come from a basketball club from San Blas that has subscribed to 72480 for years and has managed to distribute nearly half of El Gordo among 700 families in this humble neighborhood of the capital.

At around 11:30 a.m., the number that won the 772 million euro jackpot distributed in this year’s Christmas raffle resounded in the Teatro Real. The only administration in which it has fallen is in Logroño, but a good bite has been taken by the San Blas-Canillejas Olympic District Club, which has distributed children’s ballots with which they played two different numbers at a price of 5 euros . Specifically, 2 euros were bet on each number, one of them the Gordo, and the remaining euro went to a draw for a bonus for 10 physiotherapy sessions.

Before knowing El Gordo, the capital already had several million in second prizes and fifth prizes. Champagne has been the protagonist this Sunday at the Elefante del Arenal, the administration of the street that gives it its name. Two quarters and a third prize have been sold in the stall that has distributed more than 8 million euros. A total of 41 series of the quarter, 77768, one series of the third prize, 11840, and one series of the other quarter, 48020.

The seven families that run the Elefante del Arenal have been coming during the morning to the door of the premises where they have followed their tradition every year, champagne, chocolate, churros and prize-winning tenths. Since its inauguration in 2018, they have distributed important prizes both in the ordinary raffles, as well as in the Niño and the Gordo de Navidad. In the last two years they have already sold El Gordo, but they have never distributed as much money as this year.









Raquel Nieto has been the lottery operator for the administration located on Colombia Street, 12 since 2016, and had not yet distributed any prize from the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. Until this Sunday, when he has celebrated the 161.3 series of the second fourth prize, 48020. More than 32 million euros that he has distributed throughout the neighborhood, through the window and through many other points: to his dentist, to a school , and above all to his town, Ayllón.

Luck has also smiled on Madrid in the fifth prizes, as the capital has taken three of the eight that were distributed this Sunday in full. The first of them, 45225, was held at noon in the kiosk at number 56 Gran Vía and that has distributed 11.5 million for the 193 series sold. It has been just two years since the Guadalajara family began running this kiosk located in the heart of the capital. Although they had already sold some prizes from the ordinary National Lottery draws, this Sunday they celebrated their first big prize distributed at El Gordo de la Navidad. A number that, although somewhat distributed, the vast majority has been sold to the Federation of Public Services of UGT Madrid.

Minutes later, glory has come to the administration located at number 8 Sagasta Street, when at 12:23 p.m. 97345 was sung on the fifth wire of the seventh table.

4 million in Usera

Usera has reached the last full fifth prize, taking 3.72 million euros with the last fifth prize of the Christmas draw, 60,622. The 60,622, sung at 1:20 p.m. on the third wire of the ninth table, has been concentrated in the capital mainly in the administration of Usera, where 62 series have been sold, but it has also distributed money in Doña Manolita, where it has left 180,000 euros. In total, this fifth prize has distributed 4.2 million euros in the Community of Madrid.

The sleepiest prize, the second, was sung at 1:30 p.m. and was Lotería La Pajarita, an administration located at number 18 Calle de Alcalá, which distributed 1.2 million for the second and part of the third .