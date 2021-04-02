Relatives of two workers who died from inhaling the material sued in the capital of Spain after seeing their demands rejected in a local court Francisco Sánchez Moya, right, with his wife, Carmen, and Ricardo Torregrosa, in a ceremony in front of the Bar in 2019. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Friday, 2 April 2021, 02:48



The relatives of two neighbors who became ill and died from the asbestos they breathed in the Cartagena state shipyard, where they worked for the Bazán and Izar companies (now Navantia), have found in Madrid the justice that they did not find in their hometown. The compensations recognized in a court and in a court of the capital