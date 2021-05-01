Madrid live an atypical long weekend. Pre-election and tense. Hard.

The holiday of May 3, in which the people of Madrid commemorate the day of the Community of Madrid -which is actually celebrated on the 2nd but, as this year falls on a Sunday, it turned to Monday-, is also what the Spanish call ” day of reflection ”, that prior to the closure of the regional elections on Tuesday 4 in which candidates cannot campaign and the undecided mature whom to vote for.

Almost 5.2 million people from Madrid are authorized, although voting is not compulsory here, in order to elect the next president of the Community of Madrid in early elections that exude a glassy polarization fueled, among other causes, by the wave of death threats to candidates and officials.

A journalist -the current president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP )-, a philosopher -Angel Gabilondo (PSOE) -, a former State lawyer -Edmundo Bal, are competing for the seat to govern from the Puerta del Sol Post Office. (Citizens) -, an anesthesiologist -Mónica García (Más Madrid) -, an architect -Rocío Monasterio (Vox) -, and a former vice president -Pablo Iglesias (United We Can) -.

The current president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, this Thursday, during a campaign event. Photo: REUTERS

What the polls say

The latest polls, if they are correct, give the victory to the current president Díaz Ayuso, who is going for her re-election, after having “cut herself” when announcing, without consulting with Ciudadanos – her partners in the government coalition since 2019-, the electoral call, two years ahead of schedule, to avoid a possible vote of no confidence against him.

Díaz Ayuso would obtain around 40 percent of the votes, which would not allow her to govern alone: should look for an ally to reach the majority among the 136 deputies that make up the Madrid Assembly.

It could rely on Ciudadanos, the liberal party that runs the risk of disappearing in the regional Parliament if it does not achieve even 5 percent of the votes necessary to enter the Assembly.

Or ally with Vox, which could garner about 10 percent of the vote.

According to the forecasts, the second most voted party would be the PSOE -with a little more than 20 percent-, followed by Más Madrid, the detachment of Podemos, which would reap about 15 percent.

The socialist candidate for the regional elections in Madrid, Angel Gabilondo, this Saturday at a ceremony in the capital of Spain. Photo: REUTERS

Despite the move by Iglesias, who stepped down from the vice-presidency of the government to lead the battle for Madrid, his party would not exceed 10 percent of the electoral will.

Cards with bullets and an aggressive campaign

As of Friday, some 211,000 Madrilenians had voted by mail, 47 percent more than voters who chose the postal vote compared to the previous elections, in May 2019.

Ends like this a radicalized and Manichean campaign, with slogans that the right raises as “Freedom or communism” – the slogan of the PP candidate – to which the left responds with “Democracy or fascism”, a phrase that the United We Can candidate usually coined.

Another milestone in the electoral provocation was in the posters that Vox pasted around the city in which it faces public spending on assistance to unaccompanied migrant minors -according to the far-right party, 4,700 euros per month- and what a pensioner charges (426 euros of pension).

The leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, in an act this Saturday in Madrid for Labor Day. Photo: AFP

An investigation was launched to determine whether that Vox graphic campaign represented a hate crime but the Justice rejected it.

Debates and fights

There were two weeks of acts throughout the Madrid territory in which there were almost no electoral debates after Iglesias left the radio studio in which the Vox candidate refused to repudiate the intimidation that the Podemos leader received: an envelope with four bullets and a note anticipating that he, his wife – the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero – and his parents had little time to live.

“We Spaniards no longer believe anything about this government,” said Monasterio and unleashed the anger of Pablo Iglesias, who got up and left, a gesture that annulled the scheduled debate agenda for the rest of the campaign.

The threats with projectiles were also addressed to the PP candidate, Díaz Ayuso; the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; to the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, and the former president of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

“This breeding ground is being generated for a brainless man to shoot us in the head,” Iglesias said.

Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right party Vox, at an event in Madrid. Photo: DPA

The candidacy of the leader of United We Can received support from several Latin American leaders such as the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, a fugitive from justice in his country: “I ask you to support the list of United We Can led by that great friend Pablo Iglesias,” says Correa in a message addressed to Latin American residents in Madrid. Support him, let’s support each other ”.

“I believe that Pablo Iglesias is evil and I have always said it,” the candidate Díaz Ayuso was dispatched. He doesn’t seem like a good person to me. That he was born with some radical speeches, that he drank from Chavismo. That his party from the ethical, from the political and from the economic point of view was nurtured by the worst dictatorships, of the few that remain in the world. “

Insults and provocative posters

“Traitor, fascist, bitter, parasite, rat. The Madrid of insults, or the Madrid of concord. On May 4, you decide ”, say the billboards of Ciudadanos, rescuing the most hurtful words that the candidates launched during the campaign for Tuesday’s elections.

And the change in mood is such that it triggered the creativity of a brand of sunflower seeds for consumption as a snack – “pipes” – which took advantage of the elections for a new advertisement.

In the heart of Madrid, on Princesa Street, he hung a huge advertisement with an appeal to the main candidates about the benefits of their seeds to eliminate tensions: “Angel, Edmundo, Isabel, Mónica, Pablo, Rocío … Why Don’t we all relax a little bit? ”, proposes the brand under the slogan“ The pipe of peace ”.

Madrid, correspondent

