66 hours are going to spend since the real Madrid The extension against Atlético in the return of the Champions and the beginning of his league match against Villarreal will end. 66 hours that have filled the white club glass, which on its official television channel has announced this afternoon that you will ask for amparo to FIFA so that something like this does not happen again: «Madrid will not play a game without 72 hours of rest again. The abuse of the Thebes League will not be allowed, ”they said during the course of the ‘Hoy played’ program, the usual before each meeting of Madrid.

The complaints already made Public Ancelotti yesterday at the press conference prior to the duel at the Ceramics Stadium: «I do not understand, the minimum is 72 hours. Money and television rights are prioritized, but not the recovery of the players. Money is prioritized, not the rest of the players ». He Madriddue to the requirement of the match against Atlético, he rested on Thursday (he was not scheduled) and delayed the trip to Castellón to this Saturday morning, instead of doing it on Friday night.

All of them measures to alleviate what they consider a measure that goes against what the FIFA He published in March 2023, in an argument to preserve the health and rest of the soccer players, with different measures such as not playing two games in a row in an interval less than 72 hours. Standard that FIFA has already carried out in the World and Club World Cups.

“LaLiga conditions the championship through the schedules,” he also said Real Madrid TV. The hot potato now has the entity commanded by Thebes, which in the coming weeks will be found in similar situations when the white team plays the quarterfinals of the Champions League and, if classified, the semifinals. Also on the horizon appears the return of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and an intersemanal day just before a hypothetical Copera final, which will be played on Saturday.