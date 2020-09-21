From this Monday they will come into force new measures in the Community of Madrid to try to slow down a Expansion of the coronavirus marching at full speed. In total, they will be 37 basic health zones that are distributed among several municipalities of the community and neighborhoods of the capital.

The community is what more infections have been registered in the country during the pandemic, both in the first wave and in this second at the present time. its cumulative incidence rate (more than 600 in your metropolitan area) It has not stopped growing in recent weeks after a relatively calm summer with fewer infections.

However, Madrid is not the only one that is being hit hard by this second wave, as there are other cities that present an incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants similar to those of the capital. Especially, the second wave is affected to urban areas: Talavera (505), Salamanca (504), Ciudad Real (497) or Valladolid (483) are some examples of the cities that are closest to the incidence of the Community of Madrid.

A high incidence that, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nine of the ten regions with the highest presence of the virus correspond to Spain, when last month there were eight. Is about Madrid (700), Navarra (500), Castilla-La Mancha (398), La Rioja (390), Melilla (354), Euskadi (353), Murcia (349), Aragon (343) and Castile and León (314).

The coronavirus in other communities

If there is something clear, it is that the second wave is affected, especially, at urban areas of communities. “The city is built on the basis of interaction, any activity forces to move and get together“, he assures The country Manuel Franco, professor of epidemiology and Public Health at the University of Alcalá.

Thus, the presence of the virus in several municipalities of the Madrid community grows unevenly: more than 1,000 cases in Parla or Humanes and the neighborhoods of Puente de Vallecas or Villaverde, and above 800 in Alcobendas and Fuenlabrada.

But Madrid is not the only one with a high cumulative incidence rate during the only weeks. In Castilla-La Mancha, Toledo, City and Guadalajara They present worrying numbers and hospitals are already preparing for complicated weeks. All of them exceed 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last weeks. A similar case occurs in Castilla y León, another of the communities bordering the capital and of those that has applied tougher perimeter confinement measures. In Valladolid and Salamanca, the two main centers, there are around 500 infections.

Another community whose large metropolitan areas are being strongly affected is the Basque Country, with Bilbao and San Sebastián above 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 350 in Vitoria. In them, some localities present more serious data, such as Barakaldo, Leioa or Irún. A situation that led the Basque Government, a little over a month ago, to declare the health emergency.

These are just some examples, but we also find Barcelona, ​​already stabilized after a sharp rise in infections in the first weeks of summer, when the measures in the metropolitan area of ​​the Catalan capital were hardened. Also in Murcia, which carried out confinements in the city of Totana, Lorca and Jumilla. Now its incidence is around 350 cases.