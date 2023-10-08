The No to Logging movement demonstrated this Sunday at 12:00 from Puerta del Sol to the Cibeles fountain, in the center of Madrid. During the 1.2 kilometer route, nearly 1,800 people have gathered, according to calculations by the Government Delegation in Madrid. The organizers of the demonstration, the members of the platform I defend this tree, estimate attendance at 5,000 people. This protest is the culmination of all the demonstrations that have been held throughout 2023 to protest the policies of “cutting down trees and destroying parks”, as those summoned shouted, which have taken place in Madrid. From the felling and transplants for the expansion of metro line 11, which aims to tear down nearly 700 trees, to the conversion of parks such as El Calero, in Ciudad Lineal, into fields of gravel and lime.

This Sunday trees were seen in Puerta del Sol, a square without a hint of vegetation and without shade at midday. They were fake, made of paper and plastic. It is part of the props that the residents of Palos de la Frontera, one of the areas where trees will be cut down to build metro line 11, have used to decorate the demonstration. They have also built a cardboard subway car and two neighbors have dressed up as the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. The first with a red blouse, characteristic of the leader, and the second in a suit and tie. Both of them carried one of their masks and a fake saw in their hands, threatening to cut down the fake trees that the rest of the protesters had brought. Alicia Gallego, who plays Ayuso, is not the first time she has dressed up like this. Every week they gather in the Palos de La Frontera area, in the Arganzuela district, to protest against logging.

A banner against the felling of trees in Madrid painted by a child. Santi Burgos

The neighbors blame Ayuso and Almeida for cutting down the trees. The metro and all its works are under the wing of the Community of Madrid, but it is the City Council that has to authorize any felling or transplanting. Reyes Maroto, socialist leader in the City Council, attended the demonstration with a yellow scarf around his neck, a symbol of the defense of trees in the capital, and criticized that Almeida does not bother to “be the voice of the neighbors.” ”. “Stop talking about the Spanish government and work for Madrid.” Maroto has also criticized the fact that trees belonging to the Unesco-protected environment of the Landscape of Light are going to be cut down due to the construction of the station in Atocha: “It is an example of the misgovernment that this city suffers.” The socialist leader in Madrid has identified her party as “the voice of the neighbors.” In fact, during the reading of the manifesto in Cibeles, a task that fell to the actor Pepe Viyuela, she stood at the head of the demonstration, behind the banner that led the march.

The meeting in Sol has been the most important event since the neighbors went to defend the No to logging to the European Parliament, which has admitted the request for a pending investigation to monitor the project. One of the main complaints of the members of the movement is that they have been received earlier in Brussels than in the Madrid City Council itself and in the Department of Transport, with which they have not met since April. After the European meeting, the Department of Transport has called a meeting with the neighbors for October 24, according to the spokesperson for the movement in defense of trees Susana de la Higuera: “We anticipate that they will reject all our allegations regarding the new project. And although we are going to appeal, we are afraid that they will start logging and the sentence will arrive when it is too late.”

Two protesters dressed as the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, at the demonstration against the felling of trees in Madrid. Santi Burgos

The Comillas park, which is going to be destroyed by the metro expansion work, is the only green pocket in the Comillas neighborhood and where almost 200 trees are going to be removed. Ana Cabanes, a resident of the area, explains that “most of the logging will occur because it is the entry point for the tunnel boring machine, which should enter through Conde de Casal according to the original project.” De la Higuera explains that what they are trying to do is that “there is a certain environmental awareness when carrying out works and that not everything involves cutting down trees.” The spokesperson gives as an example the works on María de Molina Street, where 15 mature trees are being cut down to install elevators at the Avenida de América metro stop. “Surely there was another way not to cut them down.”

Several of the protests that are underway to defend Madrid’s parks have slipped under the wing of the No to Logging movement. In El Calero park, in the Ciudad Lineal district, residents celebrated the remodeling of their park in October 2022, until they saw at the end of April what it had become: 40 fewer trees, according to their estimates, and a field of 250 kilograms of lime covered with 650 kilograms of gravel, a material that raises dust into suspension. Icíar Viana, one of the neighbors, complains about the remodeling they have done to the park, which isolates the green areas and reduces the vegetation. The same thing is happening in Las Cruces park, in Carabanchel. There the gravel is mixed with mica, “which is carcinogenic,” says Virginia Huecas, a resident of the park. “They are materials that do not allow water to filter and make it difficult for rainwater to reach the roots of the trees.”

The residents have denounced through the manifesto that Madrid is adrift in environmental policies compared to other European capitals. “In Europe they are scandalized by the “arboricide” that the Community of Madrid wants to carry out with the City Council as an accomplice.” This is what Pepe Viyuela, who has expressed his solidarity with the cause, read: “We are here to demand that those who govern us preserve the green heritage of Madrid.”

Protesters with banners and music at the protest against the felling of trees in Madrid this Sunday. Santi Burgos

