I remember the smile of Fabio Capello when he retired from the benches. “Now I love being a commentator. You always win here.” The Italian is right, there is no football more unnatural than the one played on the analysts’ slates. We weigh heavily on screenshots. We seriously analyze gifs while the locker room still bounces the echoes of the last drum stamped on the floor. I think about all this as they begin to butcher the Real Madrid of Zidane. Here it is missing, here it is left over. Two games and the team looks like the poster of the cow divided into parts with which I learned animal anatomy when I accompanied my mother to the butcher shop. What yesterday was sirloin today is offal? Let no one forget that this team comes from winning The league. From coating itself, week by week, in lime and sand, until lifting the resistance title.

Real Madrid have everything to return to being the compact and energetic team of last year. The omnipresence, offensive and defensive, of Sergio Ramos, the engine of Mendy, the dribble of Vinicius or the wisdom of the couple Kroos-Modric invite you to believe it. I deny the meme that shows Zidane’s men only as a blunt team. Many of the virtues that built the reliable and sober Madrid of the past League can be seen in the current one. As soon as the team regains defensive vigor, the proposal will grow.

The players celebrate the conquest of LaLiga 34.

It is undeniable, of course, that pieces are missing above. Partners who complete the essential game of Karim Benzema. The seasons go by and the Frenchman continues to be the team’s only key to open the chest in each offensive play. It is the heartbeat of every major action. His top-down movements pave the way for both those coming from the front and those coming from the wings. The problem is that, at the moment, nobody comes Neither Vinicius, nor Hazard, neither Rodrygo, neither Jovic they have reclaimed those spaces. Neither Mendy nor Carvajal. Madrid continues to be an imperfect team this season, an unbalanced proposal, never the still photo imposed by certain analyzes. The good news, this does not have to tell anyone to his followers, is that to impose himself on the rest despite his defects I have never met a better team.