About to plunge the knife into the steak of the season, Real Madrid fulfilled its match plan against Eibar almost to the millimeter: victory to continue holding on to the League with one hand (who knows if with something else after Sevilla-Atlético ), rotations, no more problems after those experienced with Sergio Ramos’ injury and minimal expenditure of energy for the Himalayas that awaits him. The whites were only disturbed by what moved in the sky. Asensio was enough for them.

Still with a minimal advantage, midway through the second half, the heavens opened over Valdebebas. Wind, rain and even hail. They were not many minutes, but enough to change the landscape and put the Zidane boys on alert. It had to be weather issues that threatened Madrid, because the gunsmith team did not have any chicha. He passed through the Di Stéfano like a ghost, displaying his penultimate position in the table and explaining why he has not won for more than three months. Bad looking for Mendi and yours.

Still sunny in the heights, Madrid started a ten-day abrasive rally that will decide much of his life this season and Zidane began negotiating the corners in advance. With the Champions in the sight, the coach of the rotations returned. Varane and Kroos, to the bench. Militão, Isco and Marcelo, to the catwalk, boxed in an eleven again with three centrals to cover up any possible cracks. The last time the Brazilian full-back had appeared, two months ago against Getafe, he also did it as a lane. The idea of ​​Zizou with him by now is obvious: the further away from his own area and closer to the opponent to rampage, the better.

The party was presented with an unknown version of Benzema, the one with the pacifier. After three minutes, Pozo gave it to him in a gross error and placed the Frenchman before Dmitrovic. It was goal or goal. He had it sung with a simple pass to Asensio, but the white nine wanted to be more nine than ever, and preferred to finish the job himself. However, the Serbian goalkeeper was not up to as many concessions as his defense.

The softness of the Basque defense coupled with a certain vigorous start from Madrid tipped the duel in favor of the locals. To the tran tranWithout fanfare, Zizou’s troop was overtaking Mendilibar’s. He was driving the young man Modric in the middle, with the blow of the pipe if necessary, and Marcelo biting for his band, at his own pace. Madrid felt comfortable, less overwhelmed than in previous days before a defensive system with holes. The meringues smelled blood, but Benzema went ahead more than necessary with a header and a very mischievous shot from Asensio ended up on the crossbar.

The comfort of the whites led the game to siesta time. A classic in them. So Eibar, who had barely glanced at Courtois with a shot from Diop and a daring attempt from Arbilla’s midfield, began to stretch their legs. He was able to connect a little more with Bryan Gil (relieved at halftime due to annoyances) and Pozo tried to fix the previous mess with a foray to the right. The improvement did not give him much, but, at least, it took Madrid away.

Casemiro’s key robbery

Until, in full sleep, another error arrived in defense of the gunsmiths. Casemiro stole it in the middle with all the rear coming out, he connected with Asensio and he adjusted it well. The case of the Balearic Islands is curious: 14 matches in a row as a starter with hardly any traces and a clearly depressive trend. And, when he returns to the bench and becomes a solution for the last minutes or rotations, three goals in a row. A while before, a nice high heel of his had been nothing out of play.

The resumption continued to the rhythm of Asensio, a footballer who is often moved more by spirit than by his football. Driven by his target, he was about to place the second in a great shot that was answered by a phenomenal hand from Dmitrovic. And then, Benzema’s wisdom failed again in a header that seemed frank.

But then it started to rain. The storm was enormous and the encounter, inevitably, turned during a stretch. The first to feel it was Courtois, who got a big scare when he had to take a loan from Lucas Vázquez almost over the line, who was poisoned in a diabolical way. It was a few intriguing minutes that modified the duel. So much so that even the brave Mendilibar had to take refuge on the bench. However, storms in Madrid are temporary. After this, the locals hunted the second in a stretch on the left by Vinicius and another goal from Benzema, his ninth in the last seven games, which serves to overcome Santillana (187 to 186) and place himself as the fourth The club’s top scorer (after Cristiano’s 311, Raúl’s 228 and Di Stéfano’s 216). Mission accomplished for Madrid and something else. The thing, actually. Much of the season at stake in ten days.

