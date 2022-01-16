PreviousLive Chronicle

Real Madrid was crowned in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic. With goals from Modric and Benzema, from penalties, Carlo Ancelotti’s team beat the defending champions in Riyadh. Athletic respected his style: he sought to make Madrid uncomfortable. But Ancelotti’s boys, quick in moving the ball around, dodged the pressure from the Basque team and dominated the duel. Only an isolated run by the Williams put the white defense in trouble, never with a risk for Courtois.

0 Unai Simón, De Marcos, Íñigo Martínez, Yeray, Balenziaga (Yuri, min. 57), Dani García, Berenguer (Nico Williams, min. 45), Muniain (Nico Serrano, min. 80), Oier Zarraga (Vesga, min. 57), Williams and O. Sancet (Raúl García, min. 57) two Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez (Nacho, min. 90), Alaba, Eder Militao, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius Junior (Marcelo, min. 85) and Rodrygo (Federico Valverde, min. 63) goals 0-1 min. 37: Modric. 0-2 min. 51: Benzema. Referee Cesar Soto Grado Yellow cards Dani García (min. 76) and Yeray (min. 89) red cards Eder Militao (min. 86)

Athletic closed behind, but Madrid opened the field. And so Rodrygo commanded. The Brazilian found only Modric to sign the 0-1 after a shot as smooth as it was precise by the Croatian. The formula was repeated by the white team after passing through the changing rooms. This time, Benzema’s shot crashed into Yeray’s hand. Penalty for Madrid that the Frenchman changed for a goal: 0-2.

The leader of the League rested with the ball, closer to Unai Simón than to Courtois. Only at the end of the duel, with more momentum than football, Athletic stood near the Belgian goalkeeper. He couldn’t with Courtois. Not even from the penalty spot. The Madrid goalkeeper saved Raúl García the maximum penalty after Militao’s hand in the area, who saw the red card. Then, the white set breathed. Real Madrid added its 12th Spanish Super Cup to its showcases.

new posts M. 89 (0-2). In a handball goalkeeper action, the Belgian stops Raúl García’s penalty with his foot. M. 88 (0-2). Courtois!! M. 87 (0-2). Red for Militao. After reviewing the play in the VAR, the referee understands that the Brazilian intentionally deflects the ball with his hand. M. 85 (0-2). Marcelo replaces Vinicius. M. 84 (0-2). Good play by Nico Williams. Courtois keeps the ball after Nico Serrano’s shot. M. 77 (0-2). Yellow to Dani García for a foul on Vinicius. M. 74 (0-2). Good pass from Dani Garcia. Raúl García shoots first, but Militao crosses to send the ball to the corner. M. 72 (0-2). Ancelotti’s team rests with the leather. M. 68 (0-2). Now it is Valverde who prevails in the band, but his center cannot find a partner. M.63 (0-2). Now it is Ancelotti who refreshes his team: Valverde for Rodrygo. M.62 (0-2). Raul Garcia’s shot. Goal kick for Madrid. M. 58 (0-2). Three more changes in Athletic. After Nico Williams replaced Berenguer at halftime. Marcelino sends Vesga, Raúl García and Yuri to the field instead of Sancet, Balenziaga and Zarraga. M. 55 (0-2). Nico looks for his brother with the center, but Lucas Vázquez rejects. M. 52 (0-2). Unai Simón guesses the intention of the Frenchman, but the shot from 9 was very precise. M.52 (0-2). GOOOOOOOOOL OF BENZEMA. M. 50 (0-1). Penalty for Madrid. M. 50 (0-1). The referee checks in the VAR if Yeray had his hand in a non-regulatory position when he touched the ball after Benzema’s shot. M. 49 (0-1). Madrid repeats the formula. Open the field. Low center and shot from the front. This time, the one trying is Benzema. The ball hits Yeray. M. 48 (0-1). As in the first half, Madrid once again dominated the ball in the first minutes of the second half. See full direct

