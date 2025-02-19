More than 1,800 police and emergency personnel from different bodies will be part of the security device designed by the Government delegation in the Community of Madrid for the Champions League football match that will play on Wednesday Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The operation, which will also be responsible for monitoring the areas adjacent to the stadium to prevent incidentswill be formed by agents of the Police Intervention Unit (IPI), the Special Cavalry Unit and the Provincial Information Brigade of the National Police and members of the Municipal Police of Madrid, as reported by the Government Delegation.

Mobility agents of the Madrid City Council, members of SAMUR-CIVIL PROCESS, OPERATIVE BODY, RED CROSS and Security Assistants of the Soccer Club itself.

The delegation provides for the assistance of More than 2,200 English fans with entrancein a stadium that will touch the full, with 77,000 locations sold, so it recommends to fans who come in advance to pass the established security controls.