“Ten years ago I lost my feet, but sport gave me wings to keep running,” says Sara Andrés, an athlete with two Paralympic Games and two world bronze medals (200 and 400 m in T44). The Madrilenian was in charge, together with the journalist Alberto Hernández, of leading the presentation of the 44th edition of the recently renamed Zurich Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Madrid, which will be held on Sunday, April 24, and which will have AS as its official media outlet . “Madrid is going to be filled with emotion,” says Begoña Villacís, deputy mayor of the city, before commenting on one of the star events of the ‘World Capital of Sport 2022’: “We are one of the most important marathons in the world. Running is for brave people, for free people. Overcoming your limits is something inherent to freedom. In addition, sport makes you a better person.”

powerful message for Ecological, sustainable, inclusive and supportive marathon that already has 30,663 registered athletes from 86 countries and that, as Mayor Martínez Almeida says: “It supposes the return with all the ingredients. Madrid is committed to sport, it must be a school of life since its values ​​are what should inspire the rest of things. This city must be for everyone, regardless of their abilities. We are humble because Madrid is the best city to live in and we say it is one of the best.” The Madrid mayor even set himself a challenge: “I can’t take on running the marathon this time, but I will try to prepare for 2023. I don’t promise to run it, but I do try.”

Glove thrown by the top leader of the capital… which was quickly picked up by others. “Madrid is a city that I enjoy and that lives sport. I take the witness of the mayor’s challenge and next year I will be at the starting line”, assured Fermín Cacho, one of those honored at the ceremony along with Vicente del Bosque, Fernando Prados, Fermín Cacho, Abel Antón, Martín Fiz, Sara Andrés and Elizabel Gómez de Santiago (recently deceased). The gold medal in the 1,500 meters of Barcelona 92 ​​was signed up for the attempt together with Almeida and Fiz and Antón will lend their help. “Abel, it’s up to you and me to train the mayor and Fermín,” said Fiz. And Antón did not doubt: “We will do what we can so that they achieve their objective.”

Jokes and good vibes that do not minimize the solidarity work of the marathon in the least. 10,000 euros donated by MAPOMA to the Nipace Foundation (children with cerebral palsy) and another 4,000 to those affected by the La Palma volcano. In addition to the new initiative Dis-friendly relay Madrid marathon, (promoted by MAPOMA, Coca Cola and Alsa) in which ten people with different disabilities will carry out the relay test. “Society advances if it does not leave a part behind”, explains Enrique Grande (general director of Envera). As if that were not enough, one more announcement by Vicente Cancio (CEO of Zurich): one euro for each ‘finisher’ of the marathon for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Sport is the tool that helps us get the best out of ourselves, physically and mentally,” says Alberto Tomé (Deputy Minister of Sports of the Community of Madrid). And that is why the participation data encourages us to think about the human quality of this test that will havethree tests in one: marathon, half marathon and 10 kilometers. And in this last one (7,500 participants) an exciting fact since 51º of those registered are women. In the average (15,139 athletes) 33% and in the 42 kilometers and 195 meters (8,024) 13%. More numbers. Among the 30,663 total there are 25,208 Spaniards (17,823 from the Community of Madrid) and 7,385 from the rest) and 5,455 foreigners. with France leading with 1,145 to Britain’s 709, Italy’s 545 and the US and Portugal’s 490. In addition, the musical band contest is recovered: there will be 15 and the runners will decide the winner. Everything is ready for a big party with a final message from Guillermo Jiménez (president of MAPOMA): “Our goal is to inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle.”