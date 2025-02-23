When the almond trees of the fifth of the mills begin to sprout it is spring. Those white flowers paint the branches of the younger specimens. Teenagers go to the touch and fill parks and terraces of this city at the end of February. … It is a matter of the youngest to do the rest of our winter for everything. That area of ​​Madrid has an indelible landscape, of eternal picture and window wind. From the count of Arias he went to an Alicante architect, Cesar Cort Botí, who was buying hectares while implementing execution projects.

The Arturo Soria area, next to the Almendros forest, looks in good position with sunsets of younger memories. It marks a tranquility that during the weekends becomes latent because life is done inwards. They are housing buildings of thirty and forty years of prosperity, won in the effort of a middle class that was true then. Now it is the area that most advances a spring that has already begun in Madrid.

There are office buildings and building offices. Because suddenly some large tie proletariat centers are built. Also ancient houses that are today the headquarters of things that can be done from ancient houses. Producers, architecture studies or houses of meretors that lengthen throughout the boulevard from the highest Alcalá to Pinar de Chamartín. Behind him, more in Hortaleza, there is a garage that made music that is reached almost clandestine. It is El Palermo, a temple that Sandra and Fofó raised decades ago to cover the lack of bars below, in an area where you need almost everything to move by car, motorcycle or skateboard, a word that combines all those infernal models that fill with Broken the urgencies of our hospitals.

The Palermo marks a border between that wealthy Arturo Soria, neighbor of the Conde Orgaz Park and its landscaped million, with hive buildings of a labor and constant Madrid. The one who worked in the seventies and eighties lifting the entire city and then falling asleep in this northeast plagued by stories. That in which the bars served sucks between batons and mounted from loin cheese before hearing the rooster wake up.

In that border Palermo, during the first two thousands, Antonio Vega was illustrious guest of the generosity of Fofó and Sandra. There he went to live as he broken down the last tour of Nacha Pop and returned from the bowling of three thousand nights with Marga. Carola, the daughter of the owners of Palermo and today, who has the reins of the bar, took Antonio from time to time to his school class to talk about how to make music. Many times, the walls of the Palermo sounded between walls with the music of the bar confronted with Antonio’s amplis, which used the nights to return from the lethargy of a delay that was eternal on his guitar. He came out, entered, and from time to time he was seen by the bar to get some drink that took home / local / headquarters. Sandrá left and fofó with her a little. And while all that passed the almond trees of the fifth of the mills continued to mark the beginning of spring. As they do today that they whiten.

Canillas, Manteraras and all this Hortaleza was filled in the fifties of flights of the field. They were looking for in Madrid a place where to flee from poverty from the plow. They were building their low houses and then making them three or four floors because they came nephews, cousins ​​and grandchildren to prosper. Madrid in those years drank in Chicote, in the Cock and at the house of Ava Gadner of Doctor Arce Street. He still looked in black and white. The node still spoke. And these outskirts are now the center of many other cities that have formed within this great Madrid. Because this neighborhood of Hortaleza has been done. For a desire to sleep for tomorrow again. As if in that desire to prosper, everything was a spring that has already begun because the almonds of the fifth of the mills ensure it.