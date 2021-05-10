In order not to fall into the tedious reiteration, no matter how justified, I am not going to write in this article anything about Gonzalez Gonzalez in embittering the League to the Madrid from the living room VAR or VOR (Or whatever the hell it’s called!). I am going to keep a statistical data that reflects the observable anomalies that the team of Zidane is suffering in the present Championship. In the ratio of penalties in favor and against so far the competition, the whites have enjoyed only 3 in favor in 35 days, while against, adding the surrealist whistle to Militao, already eight. The incredible balance of a contender for the title who always plays on the attack is -5. The Athletic and the Barça They have a ratio of +3, more consistent with the hierarchical height of both teams.

Look if that -5 of Madrid is anomalous, that a study on the different European leagues and the balance of penalties for and against at this point places the whites in 683 position … out of 730 teams! That -5 equals Madrid in that negative record to soccer ‘powers’ such as Dungannon Swifts (Northern Ireland), KF Skenderbeu (Albania), Dacia Buiucani (Moldova) or the Sileks Kratovo (Macedonia). Conclusion: the referees in Spain They are treating the team with the most leagues in history (34 titles) as if it were a club of the fish cart of the Old continent. This is not blind fanfare, it is denouncing what the majority is silent …