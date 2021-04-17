It has been more than three months since the vaccination began in Spain, on December 27, 2020, and its results can be seen in the data that has been updated for a few weeks by the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso). Among the first to receive their doses were the elderly who live in residences and health and social health workers and these centers have managed to reduce the new diagnosed cases and, with them, deaths. From 771 deaths with confirmed contagion in a week at the beginning of the year to one from March 29 to April 4. An ephemeral figure that has risen to 18 deaths, according to the latest study until April 11. Partly due to the fact that Madrid has begun to include in its count the deaths whose death occurred in the hospital, as do the rest of the regions.

The decrease in cases and deaths, with their exceptions, is repeated throughout Spain, being more accentuated in the regions of the Valencian Community or Murcia, where the new cases confirmed in a week reached 7% and 5%, respectively , of the total number of residents. With the latest data, all the communities are around zero. Madrid has the highest percentage, with almost 1% of its older residents infected in a week. In any case, a minimum data. In Spain there were 60 infections diagnosed from April 5 to 11: 33 of them in Madrid, seven in Castilla y León, another seven in Aragon, five in the Basque Country, three in Catalonia and Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalusia and the Valencian Community .

As for the deaths of people with confirmed contagion, the Madrid community is once again the protagonist, adding thirteen of the 18 total. After not doing so throughout the pandemic, the region has begun to count the residents whose death occurred in a hospital center and the Imserso explains that “this information from previous weeks is in the process of being obtained.” In addition, in the study week there were two deaths of the elderly in Catalonia and one in Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha and Navarra, respectively.