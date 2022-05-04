Previous Direct

Real Madrid will appear this Wednesday (9:00 p.m., Movistar Champions League) on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu after having incited the legend of his spell like never before, while in the fields of Valdebebas he gave himself meticulously to straighten out the defensive imbalances that penalized him in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City at the Etihad (4-3). A portion of magic and another of science, the combination that has brought the team to this point, to a match in the European Cup final, after, for large stretches of the previous qualifiers, anyone would have said that they were eliminated . Until the end of the round of 16 against PSG and the quarterfinals against Chelsea. But they held on, the Bernabéu lit up with a goal, and the unexpected happened.

Following that script, if what has led them here really can be considered a script, in Manchester, under a gale of play, Madrid did enough to be able to appear again in their stadium ready to provoke one last prodigy. This time, a rarity in the shrine of rarities: the Whites, who seem to have come from behind, have never done so in a European Cup semi-final. And they have tried eight times, the first in 1968 against George Best’s Manchester United, and the last in 2015 against Morata’s Juve, in the last days of Carlo Ancelotti’s first period at the helm of Madrid.

As part of the extreme challenge, this Wednesday he will find on the other bench an opponent who as a coach has been especially successful at the Bernabéu, where his teams have played nine times and where he has only lost once, with Bayern in another Champions League semi-final, in 2014. With Ancelotti on the Madrid bench. The rest, six wins and two draws.

The challenge is devilish, but the coach and a good part of the team’s classic heart know that if this group stands out for something, it is in seizing opportunities when they arise, at the moment in which the rival is distracted. The Italian, furthermore, finds himself in a kind of second big chance, a last dance, after seeing himself a year ago at Everton in what seemed like the gentle decline of his career, and receiving Florentino Pérez’s proposal to return to Chamartin. That’s how he told it after winning the League. This is how he lives it before the second leg against City: “It’s very difficult, but we have an incredible opportunity to play another final,” he said on Tuesday.

And they do not believe that it is a coincidence, as Luka Modric claimed: “Let them continue thinking what they want. To get here and be in I don’t know how many semi-finals, winning I don’t know how many Champions, you can’t do it just by luck. The opinion is created that we won but nobody knows how, but that’s a bit unfair and makes us laugh a bit.

The Italian coach is clear that they must correct the defense, something that he pointed out after the first leg, still at the Etihad: “We have to improve the collective commitment: move better as a block, be more compact, avoid problems when they cross… We have worked on the defensive aspect, and I think we are going to see improvement”, he said. For that to work, it counts on the return of Casemiro, absent in the first leg; but he will not have David Alaba, injured.

They have had an impact on the defense, but Modric believes that the decisive impulse can be obtained from the stadium: “We have to get the fans into the game from the beginning. We have to get it right for them to come in and help and influence,” he said. Ancelotti has also pointed to that, although this Tuesday he added a caution: “You don’t win a Champions League only with your heart. Winning won’t be just for the heart, not just for the push that the Bernabéu will surely give. It will be for the individual and for the collective commitment”, he said.

On the other hand, Guardiola, who propelled City to a great game in the first leg, also understands that, with the Bernabéu ahead, not everything is done: “To eliminate Madrid you have to play two good games, it’s no use playing just one ”.

