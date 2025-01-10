Screen tourism –which is related to cinema and series– is gaining a certain prominence in recent years thanks to the multiple platforms and chains that offer a large amount of content for all types of tastes, generating greater interest in a broader audience that wants In addition, know the destinations in which their favorite titles have been filmed and today 4 out of 10 Spaniards are willing to pay more on their trips to enjoy destination experiences related to this theme, according to the study. ‘Spain as a movie: trends in film tourism’ from the consultant The Traveling Set.

The trend firm Future Market Insightspredicts that in 2032 this market will exceed 122 billion euros, with an annual growth rate of 6.8%. Currently, this sector moves 100 million visitors throughout the world and the capital of Madrid has great potential to attract a large part of that figure. On the other hand, Madrid has become one of the most attractive cities for the audiovisual sector both for its beauty and for the possibilities that its network offers when filming and for the tax incentives.

To promote this type of routes in the capital, the lorens company has created a series of itineraries in which The history of the filming is linked to that of the city itselfwhich results in a unique experience in which, in addition, the group is accompanied by a guide who has knowledge not only of cinema, but also of the city, its monuments and its curiosities. To further enrich these cultural walks, he carries a large tablet that allows participants to see the scenes discussed in the place where they were filmed and even has a projector to show each sequence in a larger size. when lighting conditions allow, offering participants greater immersion.

In total, they have a catalog with more than 330 movies – with blockbusters, auteur films, national and international titles –, and series ranging from 1895 to today, more than 3,400 sequences and more than 600 hours of viewingas well as with numerous anecdotes. A fact that perhaps few know is that only one actress has sat on the throne of the Royal Palace of Madrid and that is Bette Davis. The American artist was in Spain filming ‘Captain Jones’ in 1958 with producer Samuel Bronston, nephew of Leon Trotsky. In the film she played the Russian empress Catherine the Great. All the details of this feat are explained in their tours.









As a complement, Gastronomic experiences can be added to the route without leaving aside the cinema, offering the possibility of having a cocktail or soft drink in legendary places where different renowned actors have passed, or enjoying themed lunches or dinners. This activity increases the price of the route.

Far from offering a single route through the capital, they have different options such as the itinerary ‘From Madrid to heaven’a tour along the Gran Vía that lasts between 2 and 3 hours and includes a minimum of 15 sequences, six to eight stops with 20 minutes of frames and refreshments, a snack on a rooftop or a cover. As an extra, you can add a dinner in a historical place related to the seventh art. The route begins in Plaza España and goes to the Metrópolis building.

Another option available is ‘Far Heels’, a route through the Plaza de Oriente and the Madrid de los Austrias that takes place at night and that in its two hours of duration takes a tour of this Almodóvar classic with a minimum of 25 sequences, 30 minutes of film, film sandwich or cocktail and as an extra you can include a visit to a flamenco tablao or a cinema cocktail route.

Prices range from 30 to 180 eurosthis last figure would be for a private tour, for example for a couple, and the routes are carried out in Spanish or English and in other languages ​​upon request. In its collection there is no shortage of titles such as ‘The Witches of Zugarramurdi’ by Álex de la Iglesia, with scenes in Puerta del Sol, ‘All the names of God’which starring Luis Tosar shows an empty Gran Vía, ‘The Money Heist’ and his famous scene of the bills in the Plaza de Callao, ‘Open your eyes’ of Amenábar, with Eduardo Noriega walking up and down the Gran Vía, or ‘The mystery of Puerta del Sol’.