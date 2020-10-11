The Spanish government ended the ever greater corona chaos in Madrid with one word of power: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez imposed a state of emergency in the capital with immediate effect in order to get the violent virus outbreak in the metropolis under control.

The high numbers of infections in the metropolis are extremely worrying, said the socialist Sánchez. The center-left government fears that the hotspot in Madrid, the nation’s transport and economic center, could spread further and sweep other regions away as well. The highest levels of infection in all of Europe are currently registered in the Madrid area.

With the state of emergency, the government is putting the cordon off Madrid and eight other suburbs back into force after the capital region’s supreme court declared the cordon illegal for formal reasons on Thursday.

Long traffic jams on the arterial roads

After the verdict, the residents of Madrid were temporarily able to leave their city again, which led to chaotic scenes. Hours before the state of emergency was declared, long traffic jams formed on the arterial roads that lead to the coast and inland.

Tens of thousands of families tried to leave the city before the metropolis was again cordoned off, which came into force on Friday afternoon. On Monday, October 12th, Spain’s national holiday is celebrated, so this weekend is extended by one day.

The call from the authorities to act responsibly and to stay at home was not properly heard. Immediately after the emergency law was imposed in Madrid, the police set up a large number of checkpoints on the arterial roads. The international airport and the major train stations were also monitored.

Anyone who travels without a valid reason will be sent back

“What is the motive of your trip?” Asked the officials during their controls. Anyone who cannot give a valid reason was sent back. Only those who can cite “inevitable motives” are allowed to leave the Madrid Corona restricted area, in which a total of almost five million people live. For example, driving to work or to the doctor is permitted. Visiting family members, friends or driving to the weekend cottage is not allowed.

With the emergency law, the Spanish state government also takes command of the anti-corona fight in the Madrid region. Its ultra-conservative Prime Minister Isabel Díaz Ayuso had stubbornly refused in recent weeks to implement the mobility restrictions demanded by epidemiologists and the national government.

People in masks go for a walk in Retiro Park in Madrid on Saturday. Photo: Gabriel Bouys / AFP

The idiosyncratic course of Regional President Ayuso in this pandemic is increasingly reminiscent of the frivolous corona policy of US President Donald Trump or that of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“You can’t lock up 100 percent of the citizens to protect one percent of the people who become infected,” says Ayuso. The closure of the capital region is driving the economy to ruin.

Ayuso’s crash course also caused a row in her own regional government. Ayuso’s conservative People’s Party and the bourgeois-liberal movement Ciudadanos rule the region. Ayuso’s vice, the regional Ciudadanos boss Ignacio Aguado, had asked his boss in vain to put people’s health in the foreground and to give in to the competition with the Spanish government.

“The regional president has decided not to do anything against Corona,” said Spain’s Minister of Health Salvador Illa on Friday afternoon, explaining the state of emergency in the Madrid region. “Patience has an end.”

The hospitals are completely overloaded

The 7-day incidence in the Greater Madrid area was 230 infections per 100,000 population according to the latest available data. In in some local hot spots, more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered. The city’s hospitals and local health centers are already so overloaded with corona cases that many patients suffering from other diseases cannot be treated or operated on.

The situation is improving on the islands

In the whole of Spain, currently the worst affected European country, the statistical risk value was recently at 122. However, the situation varies greatly from region to region. In the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands – the most popular holiday destinations in Spain – the situation has improved significantly in recent weeks. In the Canaries the 7-day incidence is only 41, on the Balearic island of Mallorca 55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The two holiday strongholds therefore hope that the travel warning that Germany and other European countries have issued can soon be lifted, at least for the holiday islands.