The extraordinary Council of Ministers has declared a state of alarm in the Community of Madrid for 15 days, the maximum that the Constitution allows the Government, and that will allow the capital to close and recover the restrictive measures in the entire region that the Executive had applied until that were knocked down on Thursday by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid after the claim of the Community. Moncloa has already made it clear that the measures are exactly the same, only the legal framework that protects them changes. To extend the state of alarm after that period, it would have to be approved by Congress.

The president, Pedro Sánchez, spoke with the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, while the council was taking place to communicate the decision to her. She asked him for time, but he confirmed that the Council was declaring the alarm. Sánchez explained to Ayuso that he had given him enough time to avoid this decision, he even decided to delay the Cabinet meeting at 8.30, the first call, at 12.00 to allow the regional Executive to respond. But the council had already started and Ayuso hadn’t even called. It was the vice president Carmen Calvo who phoned the vice president of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, shortly before the meeting of the government ministers began to ask him why Ayuso was not calling. And soon after the contact arrived, but no longer with room for maneuver. Sánchez asked Ayuso to support the state of alarm, but she rejected it. “The declaration of the State of Alarm in Madrid was avoidable. There were alternatives. Unfortunately politicians have failed again. The consequences are paid by the citizens. My apologies for this ”, Aguado pointed out on twitter.

As soon as the meeting is over, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, will appear to explain the decision, which will be published directly in the BOE and will have immediate effect. The urgency is absolute, because this Friday the October 12 bridge begins and the Government wants to prevent thousands of Madrilenians from taking advantage of the legal vacuum to leave the capital on the way to the coast or rest areas. Interior plans to establish controls at Madrid departures from 3:00 p.m., reports Patricia Ortega Dolz.

The central executive waited all morning for a call to Pedro Sánchez from the president of Madrid, which occurred at the last minute, but the Council began at the scheduled time, 12.00, without that contact arriving. Afterward, the two presidents spoke, but the decision had already been made. Sánchez explained to him, according to sources from La Moncloa, that the health of the people of Madrid must now be protected and he could not wait to declare the alarm. Both agreed that in the next 15 days the teams of the two governments will continue talking about the possible scenarios.

The war is served. “It is very bad news that the Government declares a state of alarm. That is not what the Madrilenians are asking for or what the health situation in Madrid demands ”, declared the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who is also a spokesman for the PP.

The regional Executive has called a press conference by the Minister of Health, Enrique García Escudero, in parallel with the Council of Ministers, one more example of the rupture. While Escudero was announcing the areas that Madrid wants to confine, this is very similar measures to those he had proposed two weeks ago, the Council of Ministers was approving a state of alarm that supposes that the Government is taking control of the crisis in Madrid again . The order that Escudero announced thus became dead paper.

Shortly before the meeting, the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, had been very clear: “if the community cannot do it [tomar el control de la pandemia y recuperar las medidas tumbadas por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid] we will do it ”. The plan therefore goes ahead and the ultimatum to Madrid has run out of minutes. Everything is moving towards the unilateral declaration of the alarm, the worst possible scenario because it implies a total political confrontation.

“Since yesterday afternoon we have been reaching out for the Community to tell us how it could redirect so that the measures were maintained after the car for the sake of containing the pandemic in Madrid. The president called the president twice. We only have one objective, which is to protect the health of the people of Madrid and the rest of Spain. If the Community cannot do it, we will do it ”, said Calvo, who precisely this Friday presides over the extraordinary Council of Ministers convened at 12:00 in the absence of the president, Pedro Sánchez, on an official trip with King Felipe VI in Barcelona.

This Thursday, after returning late in the afternoon from a trip to Algeria, Sánchez called the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to offer her three possible outings: “1. That the Community of Madrid, as the competent authority in sanitary matters, issue an Order under the provisions of article 3 of Organic Law 3/1986, of April 14, on Special Measures in Public Health Matters. 2. That it requests the declaration of the state of alarm so that the Government of Spain together with the Community of Madrid may declare it and ratify the measures in question. 3. That it is the Government of Spain who declares the state of alarm, without the need for a prior request to be made ”.

The decision to approve a state of alarm unilaterally would allow the Government to rescue the measures laid down by the courts – not to leave the municipality where you live except to go to work or justified exceptions – and in no case does it represent a return to the confinements decreed during the months of March, April and May. But it is only good for two weeks. If the Executive sees it necessary to extend the alarm beyond those 15 days, it will have to request it from Congress and achieve a majority in the House.

