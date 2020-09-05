Experience says that even a coronavirus transmission like the one in Madrid – with more than 473 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days – can be controlled without draconian measures. With some social limitations, primary care, tracking and citizen responsibility. Aragon succeeded, which in August accumulated 573 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and this Friday put an end to the restrictions, after dropping to 287. Experience also says that these measures worked being taken much earlier.

Madrid announced on Friday restrictions of social gatherings to 10 people, capacity limitations in events such as weddings and wakes and greater distance between tables in hospitality establishments. It could be equated to something similar to what was phase 2; something that was done in Aragon when it was still with half the incidence of the virus that the community chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso now has.

The experts in public health, prevention and epidemiology consulted by this newspaper agree: Madrid is late. It should have imposed these restrictions before and, since it is impossible, now they should be tougher. And it is not a local problem: as the country’s great communications center, its containment (or not) of the epidemic has repercussions throughout Spain. “They are falling quite short, they should go back to something similar to what was phase 1,” sums up Daniel López Acuña, former director of emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most communities have applied limitations to leisure, meetings and capacity, with an incidence of the virus much lower than that of Madrid now. Beyond the joint package of actions that all the autonomies agreed with the Ministry of Health on August 14 – which included the prohibition of smoking or the closure of discos throughout the territory – the regional governments with the most cases are taking steps forward .

Still with the measures announced on Friday, with almost a third of all cases in Spain and with the highest rate of infections, Madrid lags behind others with less spread. And it is not a question of ideologies. Murcia, also governed by the Popular Party and an incidence of 166 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days (below the average for Spain, which is 202) is the strictest: it has been closed for the whole summer and the past August 24 limited social gatherings to six people. This Friday he added more: the maximum capacity for mass events was reduced to 100 people and the bar and window service in the hospitality industry throughout the autonomous community was abolished. Madrid has only reduced it to 50%.

Following the comparison with Aragon, the regression to this kind of phase 2 occurred in Zaragoza on July 24, with a cumulative incidence of 237 cases. In Madrid that is the level that was on August 17: the measures have been taken almost three weeks later. Juan José Badiola, director of the Center for Encephalopathies and Emerging Communicable Diseases at the University of Zaragoza, explains the success of Aragon thanks to two fundamental pillars: a great tracking capacity and the “promptness” with which the actions were taken. Neither of the two seems to meet them Madrid, which is at the bottom of Spain in trackers per inhabitant, although it has again announced the hiring of a thousand. The community has promised on several occasions the incorporation of professionals who were never incorporated.

Something that surprised Aragón, Badiola points out, is the delay in the measures working. “We thought that at the beginning of August they would already be referring the cases,” he acknowledges. However, the growth continued and the incidence did not begin to decrease until the middle of that month. As if it were a moving train, the epidemic takes longer to stop the more widespread it is. If the timid measures that Madrid is adopting now work, it is likely that it will not be noticed for a few weeks.

But the truth is that there is no exact science. It is not clear which measures work and not all territories have the same characteristics. As Fernando Rodríguez-Artalejo, Professor of Public Health at the Autonomous University of Madrid, recalls, reducing meetings to 10 people can be sensed as effective, but it is not clear to what extent it is more effective than 15. Nor that 6 is much better . They are limitations dictated by common sense that are applied in packages, in a kind of trial and error. The population distribution of Madrid, its concentration of citizens and their mobility, is also very different from that of Aragon or Extremadura.

But what most communities are doing, in these experiments to try to contain the virus, are specific measures aimed at specific areas of their territory, where the epidemic is growing the most. Castilla y León imposed a return to something similar to what was phase 1 in Valladolid and Salamanca. Castilla-La Mancha has two capitals with special measures (Toledo and Ciudad Real) and a good number of smaller towns; as long as the incidence exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, they restrict social gatherings to 10 people, for example. In addition, it has decreed perimeter confinement in Bolaños de Calatrava. This has also happened in Santoña, in Cantabria, among other places. The Xunta de Galicia is also adapting the restrictions to the cases: in Lugo there are even specific limitations by neighborhoods. In the Balearic Islands, next Monday the Government will empower the Ministry of Health through a decree to apply measures in neighborhoods or municipalities with the highest incidence of cases. A curfew is being considered that prohibits night outings, the reduction of the maximum number of members in family and social gatherings to five people and the reduction of capacity in stores and establishments.

The measures imposed by the Community of Madrid, on the contrary, are uniform throughout the territory. There is no difference between towns in the mountains with hardly any cases and neighborhoods in the capital whose incidence is close to a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Community limited itself to advising the residents of the most affected neighborhoods not to leave their homes if it was not essential

In López Acuña’s opinion, Madrid should take stronger measures, especially in these areas. “Selective perimeter confinement and massive PCR screening should be done. In La Rioja we did [Acuña asesoró al Gobierno regional] a perimeter screening in the municipality of Alfaro, which had a very high incidence. In one weekend we did 5,000 PCRs, which detected 200 asymptomatic patients to isolate them. Otherwise they would be on the street. In a single moment the transmission can be interrupted significantly ”, he exemplifies.

Once “it has been late”, especially to the tracing, as Rafael M. Ortí Lucas, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene also underlines, it remains, in his opinion, “to prevent the third wave, the of the schools ”. “The classic hygiene and distancing measures do not need to be extended. Only be fulfilled, so the key is individual responsibility. The communication campaign should be accompanied by an improvement in health education, providing schools with health educators who could speed up actions in any case detected and who will coordinate actions with health care centers ”, he emphasizes.

With information from Virginia Vadillo and Lucia Bohórquez.

