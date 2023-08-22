The Spanish women’s team received the deserved tribute in Madrid for their victory in the World Cup. Thirteen years after that unforgettable night of celebration with Iniesta, Xavi, Villa, Casillas, Ramos or Piqué through the streets of Madrid, Aitana Bonmatí, Olga Carmona, Alexia Putellas, Salma Paralluelo, Irene Paredes and Jennifer Hermoso took over for another evening for history in the capital of Spain, which abandoned its summer lethargy in the middle of the hot August and bundled up its new heroines.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m., the flight bringing the world champions from Sydney landed in Barajas, with a stopover in Doha. Tired faces, but also joy and illusion. Many hours by plane, also of celebration, but the highlight of the celebration was ahead, the meeting with those fans who in recent weeks have gotten used to getting up early to follow the adventures of the magicians of the ball in the antipodes.

A bus took the internationals to the Puerta de Alcalá, where they boarded the convertible vehicle in which they completed the rúa through the streets of Madrid. The lateness of the hour prevented a greater number of fans from concentrating on some of the main arteries of the capital, mainly at the beginning of the route, although the mass bathing took place in Cibeles and Gran Vía, already dyed in the red color of T-shirts and scarves while in Puente del Rey, next to the Manzanares River, artists such as Camela, Vicco or Juan Magán encouraged the public to honor the golden women.

The celebration continued to warm up through Plaza de España and Calle de la Princesa. Moncloa, Avenida Séneca in the Ciudad Universitaria and Avenida de Valladolid were the next stops on a journey that reached its destination very close to midnight to the delirium of the thousands of people who had been waiting hours for their leaders to arrive. In Puente del Rey, the Esplanade of the Spanish Selection, as this space was baptized thirteen years ago with the first men’s World Cup in the history of Spain, the celebration reached its climax.

One by one, the 23 world champions appeared on the scene. Misa Rodríguez, Ona Batlle, Teresa Abelleira, Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Oihane Hernández, Enith Salón, Laia Codina, Eva Navarro, María Pérez, Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo, Rocío Gálvez, Claudia Zornoza , Athenea del Castillo, Cata Coll, Esther González, Irene Guerrero, Olga Carmona, Ivana Andrés and the coach Jorge Vilda received a standing ovation from the Spanish fans.

Olga Carmona, the most acclaimed



“Good night Madrid, good night Spain”, shouted the captain Ivana Andrés, with the most precious trophy in the world in her hands, safely. “We were looking forward to being here with you. We dedicate it to all of Spain, “she added next, to the rhythm of the song of” world champions “.

“Here we have all of Spain on its feet, without your energy and your support this would not have been possible,” said the coach, Jorge Vilda. “I want to remember all the players who qualified and could not be there,” added the coach, questioned in the middle of the earthquake of the 15 rebels and finally world champion from the bench.

The most emotional moment of the night came with Olga Carmona, the most applauded hours after scoring the decisive goal in the final but also after learning the terrible news of her father’s death. With tears on her face but the warmth of an entire country in her heart, the Sevillian recognized how difficult “a day of many emotions”, the “best” of her life that later became the “worst”. “Here you have the star that we wanted so much, not only the one we carry on our chests but the ones that are in the sky and have accompanied us,” said the Andalusian, the woman who emulated Iniesta and is already a living history of Spanish football.